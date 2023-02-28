March weather extreme month

March will be an extreme month! In the next few days there will in fact be a powerful final warming above the North Pole: it is an anomalous heating of the stratosphere which will cause the Polar Vortex to split into several parts. This type of dynamics are capable of distorting the climate in a short time, with effects also on our country.

It is possible that the next stratospheric warming event expected within the first decade of March will become what is known as a Final Stratwarming. What is it about? In concrete terms, it is like a sort of passage of the stratosphere in “summer mode”, i.e. the situation in which the Polar Vortex dissipates and the easterlies develop (the winds with retrograde motion, from east to west, along the circumference of the planet, above the 5 km of altitude, at medium-high latitudes, which persist until the end of August/beginning of September when the vortex deepens again). It is therefore a normal “seasonal decaye”, more simply due to the thermodynamic implications, or as a consequence of the solar radiation that returns and heats the polar region.

All this translates, as we can see from the map, into an intense heating of the Earth’s stratosphere, right above the Arctic region, in the order of even 40°C within a very few days.

Final warming This warming, once activated, gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere, with repercussions on the Polar Vortex over about 2/4 weeks: the immediately lower tropospheric sector, in fact, is forced to deform ( dislocation of the polar vortex) or even to subdivide into 2/3 distinct lows (split of the polar vortex, break), which then travel in part towards the middle latitudes, causing cold waves as far as the heart of the Old Continent and therefore also on our Village.

The weather conditions could therefore undergo a decisive cold jolt and at times disturbed between the 10th and 15th of March. A new flow of very cold air from Northern Europe is destined to cause a sudden drop in temperatures which would risk falling several degrees below the reference climatic averages. Possible cold irruption from Northern Europe And be careful, that’s not all: taking a look at the long term we can see how around the date of the equinox the notorious Atlantic Gate could reopen: in the jargon weather this term means that there would be no obstacles for the perturbations coming down from the ocean so that they can reach our country, consequently leading to decidedly rainy weather phases for many Italian regions.

The most direct consequence would be that of having a surplus of rainfall, especially in the Centre-North, which has not happened for several weeks now. The clash between these so different air masses could also cause abundant snowfall over the Alps and the Apennines, with bows down to low altitudes. This would be good news especially in consideration of the serious problem of drought that is afflicting a large part of Italy. However, we will be able to return to this eventuality in the next updates, also to better understand the extent of the incoming cold mass and its duration.

