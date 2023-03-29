Home Business Weather, irruption of freezing air. Goodbye spring, winter is back
by admin
Palm weekend disrupted

Important updates are arriving on the weather front in view of next weekend and especially Palm Sunday. A rather unexpected piece of news has just arrived that sets a first trend for the weekend, with effects as early as Saturday 1 April.

Nothing so strange, mind you, writes www.ilmeteo.it. We are in the statistically and climatically more dynamic period of the year and therefore both cold and unstable scenarios, also heralding the first spring storms, and decidedly warmer scenarios are not to be considered exceptional. To understand what could happen, as usual, we have to broaden our gaze at the entire hemisphere. Well, as we can see below, what emerges is that on theEastern Europe a very large area filled with polar air (cold and unstable) will form, indicated by the letter “B” which could slide towards the Mediterranean basin right over the next weekend.

After a Saturday 1 April characterized by stable and sunny weather in most of the sectors, with maximum temperatures reaching around 20°C, the first signs are expected between the night and the early hours of Sunday 2 (Palm Sunday) of a change with theimpetuous entry of decidedly colder currents. In short, a situation not entirely dissimilar from the one we experienced over the past weekend.

According to the latest update, the entrance of these air masses from the Porta della Bora could feed a cyclonic vortex on our seas. If this were to happen, it is reasonable to expect more rain, with the risk of thunderstorms, first in the Northeast, but then also extending to the Centre-South. Temperatures are also expected to drop sharply under the blows of stormy winds from the northern quadrants.

