Weather, the drought is getting worse, especially in the North-West

The problem of drought is increasingly worrying in Italy. Only the return of heavy rains (typical of Spring, at least in the past) could save us, changing a situation that risks degenerating. However, the latest weather updates are not at all benevolent from this point of view, at least not immediately.

The extreme stability and the increase in temperatures – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​are exacerbating a serious danger for Italy: the CNR (National Research Council) confirmed the risk of drought in many regions. 2023 opened in the wake of over a year of drought and record temperatures not only in Italy, but in various European countries. At the Italian level, it is still the North that is under the grip of a drought that dates back to 2021 and that the rainfall of the last period has not yet managed to fill as it is concentrated mainly in the Centre-South.

Almost half of the territory of Piedmont is still affected by a deficit of rain very long-term severe-extreme, but also the other northern regions account for around 30% (almost 45% Valle d’Aosta and 20% Triveneto). They are not doing better in Sicily and on the Ionian sectors of Calabria where the lack of rain is starting to make itself felt.

Unfortunately, in the coming weeks no perturbations capable of causing significant rainfall are foreseen and ongoing on a national scale, at least for the whole of next week. There will be only a few short disturbed passages in some regions, the effect of which will be rather mild on the drought front.

A weather release could only take place towards the end of March when the resumption of the unstable flow downhill from Northern Europe could trigger periods of bad weather. We’ll see if this trend is confirmed: the risk is that all the rain that hasn’t come down in recent months could suddenly fall, perhaps within a few hours/days, triggering dangerous flash floods, as recent history has taught us (Marche 2022 ).

