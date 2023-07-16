Weather, record heat. But soon everything changes. There is a breakthrough date

Record heat, when the storms return

Warm farewell? Yes! Let’s see what www.ilmeteo.it writes this morning.

After this very hot phase which will essentially last at least until the 22-23 of the month, with temperatures (even record-breaking) well over 35-40°C in many of our regions, something could start to move right in the last part of July.

If we analyze the general synoptic picture expected on the Old Continent, we can see how at high latitudes, let’s say between British Isles and Iceland, there are large areas of low pressure (cyclones, indicated with the letters “B”) filled with fresh and unstable air of Polar origin. Further down, however, we find the now granitic African anticyclone, with its red-hot load of air masses arriving from the Sahara Desert.

Well, between July 25th and 26th one of these insidious cyclonic structures could go down by latitudeup to central-southern Europe, with direct effects also on Italy causing a real storm break.

Precisely from the interaction of these important meteorological figures and from whose contrast extreme weather events can arise, in particular al Center-North. Attention because due to the much energy involved (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere previously transported by the CARONTE anticyclone) and the strong contrasts between completely different air masses, the ideal conditions will be created for the development of massive storm cells capable of locally unleashing strong gusts of wind and hailstorms.

For details, given the still very long time distance, we will have to wait a few more days in order to better understand the trajectory of these unstable currents; having said that, there would be a sort of break (only in the North and part of the Centre) after the intense heat wave that will hit Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

