Weather, lots of snow in the North

Revenge of Winter! Over the next week a cyclone will put half of Italy at risk with snow and frost. And watch out, writes www.ilmeteo.it, because the latest weather update that has pushed its hand further, the effects could be worse than expected just a few hours ago: in short, it promises to be a somewhat eventful phase, certainly very cold.

As early as next weekend, a vast depression will come to life in the Northern European sector capable of piloting icy currents that will first head towards the heart of the Old Continent, and then dive into the Mediterranean basin. As can be seen from the map we propose below, the unstable currents will continue their journey going to “hook“an area of ​​low pressure rising from North Africa, giving it new strength and vigor: an insidious Mediterranean cyclone risks taking shape. A sort of perfect storm right in the heart of our seas where the extremely cold sea masses converge on one side air of arctic origin and on the other a structured depression full of precipitation. The cold air entering the Mediterranean hooks a cyclone (B) If this is confirmed, it is legitimate to expect a wave of bad weather with rains, thunderstorms, but also with a lot of snownot only in the Apennines and the Alps. Given the entry of very cold air at high altitudes and the intensity of the expected rainfall, it will be possible to see snowfall up to the plains on Monday 27th over a large part of the North.

The update confirmed the risk neve in many areas: the purple color indicates where the snowfalls are expected and the altitude at which the flakes will fall in bold. In purple the snowfalls expected during Monday 27 February Given the strong contrasts between different air masses and the sudden drop in temperatures , we do not exclude the possibility of real snow storms. Practically, the impetuous entry of the freezing air at high altitudes causes a vertical upward movement of the humid and milder air of the layer closest to the earth’s surface; this air, rising, condenses, forming the classic towering clouds loaded with precipitation, small ice crystals and a kind of fluffy hail called “round snow”. The more this mixture moves inside the cloud, the more likely it is that an electric charge is created which gives rise to lightning and thunder. New snowfalls are expected on Tuesday 28 up to the plain in Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. Subsequently, the cyclone will move its main axis towards the south: from Wednesday 1 March the bad weather will fully hit all the central-southern regions and the two major islands, with intense rains and even thunderstorms (also risk of hail). Only from Thursday 2 will have a timid comeback of high pressure, which will guarantee more sunny spaces over a large part of Italy.

