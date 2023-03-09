Temperatures down to minus 30 degrees

The map above is both eloquent and frightening. It shows the temperatures, at about 1500 meters above sea level, expected in Europe in the next few hours. The blue color indicates values ​​below zero between -1°C and -8°C, the dark blue values ​​around -10°C and the violet temperatures even lower than -20/-30°C! This means that in the plains values ​​around zero or even slightly lower are measured (the T° drop on average by about 1°C every 6/700 metres). London. Frost also in the Netherlands, in Belgium, on northern Germany (here too with a lot neve in the plains), in Denmark and in Scandinavia. On the southernmost sectors of the Old Continent, on the other hand, the color is largely green, i.e. temperatures above zero are recorded.

So half of Europe is frozen. But what is the reason? And is this cold destined to reach Italy too?

To better understand what is happening we need to analyze the baric (atmospheric) situation forecast for tomorrow. The great arctic cold is moving more and more towards northern latitudes and is now affecting the northern United Kingdom, Upper Germany, Poland, Denmark and Scandinavia, elsewhere the climate is milder thanks to ocean currents. In this context, a cyclone located near the United Kingdom brings bad weather to Great Britain, the Iberian Peninsula, France, the Netherlands, Germany, even with snowfall down to the lowlands in Scotland, Wales and Upper Germany. On the rest of the continent the weather is more stable and, as mentioned, the temperatures are typically spring. But what does it depend on? One word: stratwarming. We had talked about it in depth in recent days and now what was predicted is happening. Nothing extraordinary, therefore, rather the question is this: will this situation also have effects in Italy? Well, currently our country is affected by an oceanic flow that attracts Libeccio winds, milder and only harbingers of some precipitation that will mainly affect the central Tyrrhenian areas. No major changes are foreseen for the next 6/7 days, except for the passage of fast perturbations. Only from the middle of the month could something change, in the direction of a colder climate, but the temporal distance forces us to remain very cautious on this hypothesis that even some important computing centers foresee.

