Weather, thunderstorms over half of Italy. Alert in five regions, 1/5 ruined

Weekend weather and May 1st

Severe thunderstorms over half of Italy and unstable weather for at least 4 days. These are the weather forecasts of the Meteo.it experts who confirm that in the next few hours the Anticyclone will bring the peak of heat with peaks above 30°C in Sardinia, mainly sunny and warm conditions also on the rest of the Peninsula, then from the afternoon to the evening everything will change. The high pressure will retreat towards its place of residence, towards North Africa, allowing fresh and unstable air of Anglo-Saxon origin to head towards our country.

Basically in the next few hours the first cloudy thickening will form close to the Alps and the Apennines: especially in the central northern sector of the latter we will also have showers moving later towards the Adriatic regions. However, the real change will come tomorrow with the entry of the Atlantic perturbation: rains are expected in the morning in the North-West and on the Major Islands, later on most of the western Italian side, from Sicily to Piedmont passing through the entire Tyrrhenian sector. It will therefore be partially better in the Adriatic regions. May 1st will see rain scattered over most of the country: it will probably go better on the Major Islands, while rainfall will initially be widespread in the Center and the North-West and then throughout the peninsular territory.

In short, open umbrellas, even if there will be dry breaks; however, pay attention to the snow in May which will return above 1900 meters in the Alps in a scenographic and very positive context against drought. From 2 May the situation will not change much, except in the North-West where we will have cleared up: the cyclone deepening on the Tyrrhenian Sea will still push rains and thunderstorms over most of Italy with temperatures below the average for the period. The trend will see a further drop in temperatures with an almost cold phase for the period in the Centre-South at least until 4 May and with possible storms between Calabria and Sicily. In short, the hot spring of the last few days will be just a memory at least until May 4-5 in most of our country.

Bad weather: yellow weather alert from the Civil Protection on Sunday 30 April, on sectors of 5 Regions: Lazio, Molise, Campania, Piedmont and Umbria

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a notice of adverse weather conditions which extends the previous one. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website

