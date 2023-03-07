Weather, cold air from the North Pole in mid-March

March a “chaotic” month from the climatic point of view is confirmed, with still winter-like lunges in contrast with the first warm temperatures arriving from the South. Our attention is concentrated in particular from the equinox of Primavera (this year it will be Monday 20 March), when a cyclone driven by arctic air could hit Italy after having crossed most of Europe. In short, wait to put away coats and warm clothes, they could still come in very handy in the coming weeks .

A necessary premise must be made: the seasons never change out of the blue. The transition phases are often characterized by sudden passages from cold to hot (or vice versa) with an alternation of situations that can even last for weeks (the classic periods in which one does not know exactly how to dress!). This turbulent process is known to insiders and in weather jargon with the name of “equinoctial cyclone (or storm).“: not exactly an academic name, but universally accepted and which leaves no room for doubt. The rainfall, in these phases, can be intense and abundant, the winds rather brisk and even dangerous storm surges can occur.

Our gaze is directed to the beginning of astronomical spring: the ascent of the high pressure of the Azores towards very high latitudes (indicatively between the British Isles and Iceland), could trigger the descent of icy arctic currents (North Pole) which will probably first over central Europe, and then dive into the Mediterranean. The map below clearly highlights this hypothesis with the cyclone driven by cold air indicated with the letter “B”.

If this projection were to be confirmed, we would be faced with a very dynamic phase, with a drastic drop in temperatures which in a very short time would drop below the reference climatic averages, even by several degrees. Then pay attention to rainfall, because at the moment we cannot exclude the formation of a cyclone on the Mediterraneanfed by the cold currents arriving directly from the North Pole: in short, let us expect a decidedly very unstable phase with the possibility of snowfalls up to very low altitudes (hilly or even lower) and violent thunderstorms (due to the contrasts that could arise) should formation of depression vortices.

