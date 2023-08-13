Web 3.0 – What will the Internet of the future look like?

The internet has developed rapidly in a very short time. Web 3.0 is currently in the making. The focus is on decentralized user data. How useful is that?

Not so long ago, Web 1.0 marked the beginning of immersion in the online world. There was information, but it was one dimensional at the time. The recipients were just consumers of the content without being interactive themselves. The websites were static and the user experience was rather passive. It was the time to wait patiently for a web page to load while the unmistakable rattle of the modem established the connection to the Internet. At that time, the possibilities of the Internet were still very rudimentary compared to today, but it already resembled a revolution, since information could be accessed digitally for the first time, the information age was born.

The web quickly evolved and became 2.0. The age of interaction and user-generated content began. The way people interacted online was changing. The new web brought with it social interaction, collaboration, and user-generated content. Social networks, blogs and video platforms were some of the pillars that shaped the internet of that time. The role of the consumer had changed.

Suddenly, users became content creators, the web became more active, ideas, opinions and creations could now be shared with the whole world. Social media made it possible to connect with friends and family regardless of distance, and video platforms gave the opportunity to share videos and tell personal stories. Technical innovations also came into play, such as single sign-on (SSO). From now on, it allowed a user to sign up once for different services. The SSO system took on the task of confirming identity and authenticating the user for all services and applications to which access was to be granted to the various services. It is still used today, for example when shopping online. The registered user account from Facebook, Google or Amazon is sufficient to register on another platform, which saves the hassle of registering, because the stored data from the social media account is simply transmitted.

Web 3.0 – The age of artificial intelligence and personalization

The next quantum leap was not long in coming. We are currently in the Internet age of Web 3.0 and the rapid development is shortening the frequency of progress from time to time. The soaring in this phase came with the development of artificial intelligence (AI), personalization and the semantic web. Artificial intelligence has taken the web to a new level, allowing machines to understand context and provide smarter, more accurate answers. Today, the results of the web adapt to our likes and needs in amazing ways. Personalized recommendations, virtual assistants, and behavioral pattern recognition are just a few of the advances the current web has at its disposal. Relevant information can be called up in a matter of seconds, for which time-consuming research was previously necessary. The flow of information has become more agile, efficient and faster. The way of communication and interaction has changed, but also the way how content is consumed and accessed. New terms like metaverse, blockchain, crypto and decentralization are suddenly appearing. Companies like DeSo are working on programs that can create relationships between users and users’ content. This would break the monopoly of content distribution such as Twitter or Metaverse. In the DeSo model, content curation is not monopolized by a single company because content is open. Instead, the apps have to compete for the best user experience in order to retain readers. It is an attempt to break the monopoly of the big social media companies that Web 2.0 has created. Through a decentralized social identity that aims to give back control over distribution to the content owner.

Efficiency is the future of the internet

Highly efficient language models are currently one of the most interesting developments that the new web has produced. Some of these, like Stable Diffusion, are open source so anyone can contribute. Natural language input is complicated for training computer models because language is more than just a string of words. It depends on the context and is meaningful. Artificial intelligence and computers have not yet grasped the meaning of language or context. Training with huge amounts of data is necessary for the machine to understand what is happening in a text. Language models require 10,000 to 100,000 times more words to learn a language than a child needs. Web 3.0 is experiencing this breakthrough. Sufficient computing power is available for training the machines.

Supercomputers can be trained using vast amounts of text found on the Internet. Texts are provided to the algorithms, with some words removed. Your task is to find out what those words are and what the piece of text is about. In this way, the algorithms are forced to understand how human language is structured. What already sounds like an adventure in itself goes one step further. Language models are already able to translate missing parts of a text in hundreds of languages. Artificial intelligence is now very good at understanding other languages. They create an abstraction of human language, capture it without understanding the grammar. You become a universal language matcher and can identify human language based on its own structure. It doesn’t matter what language it is. The model doesn’t care if it’s English, German or any other language.

But the new web also creates other interesting possibilities and combines areas that did not exist in this form before. Laura-Maria Geissler is a racing driver, studied psychology and runs the world‘s first racing team financed purely by non-fungible tokens (NFT). This means unique digital certificates that can be purchased, so-called “tokens”. These files can be photos, videos or audio recordings. NFTs are usually stored on a blockchain, a database composed of various data blocks. They are considered counterfeit-proof, can be very individual and tailor-made. When Geissler wins races, their NFT owners benefit. Although she has not yet been able to benefit from the sale of the NFTs, it shows how technology, community and sport can come together in a new combination.

Web 3.0 with blockchain and metaverse on one side, artificial intelligence on the other, are the recent achievements of media convergence that ushered in a new era of innovation and research. The speed at which the current technological change is taking place is no longer linear, but almost exponential. The changes are enormous. The immersive Web 3.0 is about to completely change the internet experience. To do this, it is on its way to becoming decentralized, with an emphasis on the control and management of data by the users themselves. The blockchain makes it possible to regain sovereignty over identity and personal data. The focus is no longer on the community, as it was in the days of Web 2.0, but on the individual. From now on, it is they themselves who not only create their content, but also market it and advance to the so-called “creator economy”.

Sofia Delgado is a freelance journalist and has been working in Stuttgart since 2021 after living in Beijing for four and a half years. She devotes herself to socially critical topics and writes for various clients. Personally, she prioritizes the issues of environmental protection and sustainability as the most urgent challenge facing humanity.

