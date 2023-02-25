Fair compensation for online content is under way. Agcom’s announcement

“At last publishers and journalists can use the tool made available by Agcom to protect the copyright on the work done and to get paid fairly for the use of the content by the platforms”. To reveal it with a long post on LinkedIn is the Commissioner Agcom Massimiliano Capitanio.

“From today”, continues Capitanio, “thanks to this Regulation contained in the resolution AGCOM n. 3/2023/CONS, Google announced the start of negotiations for the recognition of fair compensation for the online use of journalistic publications, as required by art. 43-bis of the Copyright Law (ln 633/1941). Fair compensation is the tool that the Copyright Directive n. 2019/770 has identified to smooth out the revenue imbalance between the big internet players who commercially exploit the articles – whether sites, search engines or social networks – and the publishers, holders of the related rights”, he explains Captain.

And he continues: “Publishers of publications intended for an Italian audience – from large publishing groups to small independent newspapers – will now be able to ask Google to provide them with the data necessary to determine the size of fair compensation, as well as to start the related negotiations. As established by the Regulation, the fair compensation must be calculated on the basis of certain criteria, including the number of online consultations of the article, the years of activity and the relevance on the market of the publishers and the number of journalists employed by the newspaper”.

Finally, Capitanio explains: “The task of AGCOM it did not end with the issue of the Regulation: in the absence of an agreement, the Authority will establish which of the proposals of the parties is most compliant with the criteria dictated, being able to formulate an autonomous solution”.

Here the Regulation with the criteria for the definition of fair compensation and the indications for starting the procedure before the AGCOM (https://t.ly/mxFC). On this link there is the Google form to start the procedure (https://t.ly/gOkd).

