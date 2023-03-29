Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

I go back to talking about deposit accounts and present the offer Web Bank Deposit Accountborn to be fully operational while offering a clear cut in costs, at least compared to traditional current accounts.

As always up My business you will find a complete guide with the characteristics of the account, the associated costs, the advantages and disadvantages, to have at your disposal all the information you need to choose in complete autonomy if Conto Webank can really be the right one for you.

Who is Banca Webank

Banca Webank it is a division online of Banco BPM, a banking group that began as a cooperative and is active above all in the north of our country, i.e. in Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto.

Born in 1999 and dedicated precisely to those who have chosen to manage exclusively online the relationship with the bank.

Despite being a relatively young group, it can still count on over 20 years of experience, and is already the third largest in terms of number of jobs. It also already has 4 million customers, over 2,000 branches and over 20,000 employees, with a market share that is fast approaching 10%.

We are therefore faced with a group that was born on the ashes of the old Banco Popolare and which manages to present itself today with a dynamic holding company active in all the main sectors concerning banking, asset management and insurance, as well as leasing and factoring for companies.

Webbank account it’s safe?

Yes. Up to 100,000 euros per account and account holder, the protections of the Interbank Fundwhich is activated in the event that the reference bank should have problems returning the sums obtained from its customers.

If you invest below these thresholds you can be 100% sure. For the rest, there is nothing to suggest future disruptions of BPM. The Cet1 is 10.4%, not the highest in Italy, but still acceptable.

Features of the Webank current account

Webank it is a complete account that offers 360° services, however directing its customers towards online operations.

In fact, the account does not include the possibility of operating from the counter and we will therefore have to take care of all our duties via the App or via Home Banking with the browser. Not that this is a big problem, quite the contrary.

If you haven’t started using online banking yet, this could be the opportunity to start doing it.

The current account has a zero fee until 12.31.2024 and you will have to incur zero expenses to open it.

The account gives you everything you need from a traditional bank account, but it also gives you something more.

It allows you to make wire transfers, cash and check deposits, online top-ups of prepaid cards, online payment of bills, Mav and Rav.

Web Bank Deposit Account

Webank offers the possibility of depositing sums of money with the restricted deposit.

In this case you will choose to make money available to the bank, for a minimum period of time which will be defined in advance, and for which you will obtain remuneration in terms of interest rate.

The interest rate is agreed upon when the time deposit is activated.

For completeness of information and to give you a complete overview, I am attaching the screenshot directly from the current account leaflet:

The commission for opening the bond via phone banking will be 1 euro, while if carried out via internet banking it will be free.

The maximum amount to establish the bond is 1,000,000 euros.

In the case of term deposits with the option of early releasethe customer has the right at any time, even before the expiry of the restriction, to withdraw the sum restricted in whole or in part.

In this case, you will be paid the relative net interest calculated at the rate in force on the free part of the deposit line, starting from the moment the bond is opened.

Offers for new customers

There are no special offers for new customers.

I have already spoken extensively about the deposit accounts are My businessand you should know by now that, in this case, these are decidedly unattractive rates, which shouldn’t push us to accept this further offer from Webank.

If your desire is to make your sums pay off, perhaps it would be better to look elsewhere for more attractive rates.

Webank account costs

The costs of the Webank account are as follows:

No account opening fees;

Free unlimited trades;

No international debit card fees linked to the account;

No annual fee for the CartImprint One credit card;

Home Banking e Phone Banking gratuiti;

€1.25 for the paper account statement;

No fees for ATM withdrawals;

€3.00 for wire transfers arranged in writing;

Free domiciliation of utilities;

Commission on urgent transfers: 5.16 euros;

For bulletins paid via the internet, a commission of 2.20 euros per bulletin.

Here is the table that refers to theISCfigure introduced by the Bank of Italy to measure the annual cost of current accounts on the market, compare them according to homogeneous criteria and choose the most advantageous.

Additional services offered by Conto Webank

Different credit cards can be associated with the Webank account, such as Carprint One (the credit card with a free fee designed for online purchases that allows you to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, and for which you will not have to incur any commission on payments in the Euro area on the Mastercard or Visa circuit), the International debit card (with free fee, useful for withdrawing cash in the world and without commissions from all ATMs in Italy and in the Euro area), and the prepaid card [email protected] (which allows you to purchase and withdraw worldwide thanks to the Mastercard circuit and with the possibility of monitoring expenses through the Webank app).

Webank while offering a very comfortable App to manage all operations, to keep the cost of the account practically zero, with a powerful and functional App.

How to open Webank account

Webank account can be opened directly online, without the need to go to the branch. The procedure of registration it is among the most modern and allows us to be identified by telephone and by providing only an identity card, the tax code and our telephone number.

I am attaching the screenshot that appears for your convenience:

You will need to fill the modulo with your personal details and follow an easy and immediate procedure. You will soon be ready to use your Webank current account.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Webank Account

Webbank account is certainly one of the most interesting proposals of today’s Italian banking scene. The costs are actually low, and there is the possibility of accessing any type of service, even the most advanced ones such as credit cards.

All to be managed via the App or with the browser on our computer, for truly maximum convenience.

However, if you are looking for a savings account, I suggest you turn your attention elsewhere.

When Webank account is for you

Webank account is for you if you are ready to forget about the branch and are ready to trade with a full account away internet, with your smartphone or with your computer. In this case Conto Webank is definitely lending, and certainly one of the best opportunities you have available.

When Webank Account is not for you

Webank account is absolutely not for you in case you still need to go to subsidiary company.

In addition to the fact that the branches of the parent bank are all concentrated in the north, with Conto Webank however, you will not be able to access basic services. If you are one of those in love with the counter and the banking sector… better look elsewhere.

Conclusions

We have seen the review depth and detail of this account. If you follow me, you know that I update the reviews of the various banks on a daily basis, and therefore I hope that this time too you may have appreciated my work and that you have found what you were looking for.

If you are looking for more details you can visit the section dedicated to current accounts of Affari Miei: I analyze the best proposals on the market every day and review them analytically to provide blog readers with the best tools to bring their finances to the top.

