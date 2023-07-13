Weber controls the EPP and divided liberals. The hypothesis of an EU on the right is growing

Manfred Weber and Giorgia Meloni

If Weber can’t claim victory, Timmermans has achieved a Pyrrhic victory

Yesterday’s vote in Strasbourg on the law on the “restoration of nature” has been read with opposite interpretations. The opposing supporters are singing victory: from the left targeting the president of the EPP Manfred Weber, whose attempt to bury the law so dear to environmentalists with the vote of the right it failed, albeit for a handful of votes; from right because this time we really came close to full loot, which would probably have changed the fate of these last few months of the legislature by lowering the claims of Timmermans and Von der Leyen especially on green measures. The truth, as often happens, lies somewhere in between.

Because in the end if Weber can’t sing victory, Carpenter achieved a Pyrrhic victory. Indeed, once the rejection of the provision was rejected, the text was modified in many important points, starting with those that would have penalized agriculture and which have instead been eliminated. This was possible thanks to amendments by the group ECR (the one to which FdI belongs), solidly supported by the entire center-right and by a substantial part of the Renew liberals.

Digging deeper, well, Weber proved to have almost total control of his group (15 defections out of 178) while the one who really split was the liberal group of Renew, where the Macronian majority wing has failed to contain the growing intolerance of Nordic and Eastern Europeans towards the green tendencies of the EU Commission. This is exactly the pattern the is betting on centre-right Italian, starting from melonians: a Ppe increasingly shifted to the right and a growing share of liberal them tired of looking to the left. The real accounts will be done on June 9 next year, but in the meantime these last months of the legislature will help us to understand more.

