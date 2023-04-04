Home Business Webinar on May 5th, 2023: Focus on private services in periodontology
Webinar on May 5th, 2023: Focus on private services in periodontology

Webinar on May 5th, 2023: Focus on private services in periodontology

| Since the introduction of the new PAR supply route in July 2021, until recently there has been a lot of unrest with private billing for the modern PAR service items. The long-established services in the BEMA can only be partially translated into the existing fee codes of the GOZ. Therefore, there are different recommendations for private remuneration. Striking resolutions of the advisory forum for fee structure issues (cf. AAZ 03/2023, page 3 ff.) have now created clarity. |

However, no matter how striking the texts of resolutions may be, they do not answer the question of how the resolutions are to be implemented in detail. Dental business economist and ZMV Birgit Sayn will provide you with well-founded practical knowledge in her webinar on Friday, May 5th, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information and registration online at iww.de/webinar/abrechnungspraxis.

  • Current status of the remuneration of private PAR services
  • PAR concept and science
  • Periodontal treatment according to GOZ vs. BEMA
  • Fee examples (AIT, surgical therapy, UPT)

