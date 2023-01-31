Listen to the audio version of the article

There were 475,768 new .it domains registered in 2022, for a total of 3,467,693 local domains currently online: 0.5% more than in 2021. An inevitably different result from the pandemic effect that had marked + 2.24% and even +4.20% in 2021 and 2020 respectively. These are the data collected by the .it Registry, the technical body of the Institute of Informatics and Telematics of the CNR and registry of Italian-registered domains, which detects one year of physiological stasis for the Italian web, also represented by the data on new registrations: down by 13% compared to 2021.

“We could say that the numbers of the .it Registry are once again the litmus test of the current moment, primarily from a social and economic point of view, not only in terms of innovation and technology“, commented Marco Conti, Head of the .it Registry. it and Director of the IIT-Cnr: «The 2020 of the lockdowns had been the year of the arrival on the web for those who relied on the web to save their business or to start a new one; 2021 had been the resilient year, that of trust and restart. With these assumptions, after the boom of the last two years, 2022 could only be a year of physiological stagnation for .it: a fact that is also confirmed at a European and global level. And yet, the growth potential of the Italian network is still very high, greater than that of many other European countries».

«This stagnation is presumably also (not only) the result of the economic effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict», comments Conti: «For example, the sudden increase in costs for individuals and above all for businesses, forced to reduce their investments and make even drastic decisions to keep the business going. But the potential of .it remains very high and we are confident that 2023 will prove to be a turning point for Italian domains and for the country’s entire digitization plan”.

Professionals and foreigners

In the period from January to October 2022, registrations attributed to natural persons decreased by 29% compared to the same period in 2021; as well as those relating to businesses (-14.7%), public bodies (-13.9%) and non-profits (-14.5%). Positively for freelancers (+3.1%), who confirm themselves as a category that responds to critical periods by relying on digital technology, as demonstrated by the +35% in 2021, in response to the closures of 2020. The unprecedented outsiders of 2022 are registrations belonging to the “foreign” category, i.e. new .it domains registered by citizens and organizations of other European Union countries or by companies with at least one office in the EU which, in the period considered by the study, have a monster growth of 66.7%.

Women and the South

Of the absolute total of Italians who have registered a .it domain, less than a quarter are women (24.8% against 75.1% of male representation). Looking at age, on the other hand, the majority of those who have registered an Italian-registered domain are between 42 and 49 years old, for both sexes. From the point of view of the penetration rate for each region and province, which calculates how many .it domains are registered for every 10,000 inhabitants, it can be seen that the central-northern regions have the highest penetration rate within the country, with Trentino-Alto Adige, Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta in the lead. Further down instead the regions of the South and the Islands, followed by Basilicata, Sicily and Calabria. A very similar situation also for the provinces, where Milan holds the record for penetration rate with 559 domains for every 10,000 inhabitants, followed by Bolzano (495), Florence (462), Rimini (451) and Bologna (443). At the end of the survey, also here, the provinces of the South and the Islands, well below the national average (307) and which occupy all the last ten positions with Crotone (170), Caltanissetta (154) and Enna (146) last in ranking.