Between January and September 2022, the world‘s leading WebSoft operators grew only in terms of aggregate turnover (+9.5% over the first nine months of 2021), with geographical asymmetries. In the same period, operating profitability fell (-5.5% MON over the first nine months of 2021) and net profits fell (-42.0%), with each company producing an average daily net profit of €16 million compared to €27 million in 2021. This was revealed by Mediobanca’s annual survey of the world‘s leading Software & Web groups.

In particular, North America (+13.7%) holds more than Europe and Asia whose growth is limited to single digits (+8.2% and +6.6% respectively), with Latin America accelerating sharply (+24.9%), albeit with still low values ​​(1.5% of total turnover).

The return to normality is reflected in the rebound of the sectors most penalized by the pandemic: sharing mobility (+111.6% of revenues y/y) and online travel sales (+55.5%). The increase in turnover, on the other hand, appears more limited for those sectors that had benefited from changes in consumer habits: food delivery (+27.0%), cloud (+21.3%) and e-commerce (+3 .8%). The sectors with the greatest impact on turnover are e-commerce (37%), advertising (25%) and the cloud (19%).