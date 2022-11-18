Listen to the audio version of the article

Webuild consortium awarded a new contract in Romania, worth a total of 441 million euros to upgrade the Rhine-Danube corridor of the Ten-T trans-European transport network. The group, which continues its growth in the country, will work on the modernization and doubling of Lot 4 of the Caransebes-Timişoara-Arad railway line, for which it also recently signed the contract for Lot 3, worth 291 million.

The orders bring the contracts awarded and being finalized in Romania to a total value of 2 billion, mostly financed by European funds (Operational Program for Large Infrastructures, Poim). The works will be carried out by Webuild, with a 72.7% stake and leader of the construction consortium, with Salcef (27.3%). For the construction, it is estimated that 1,300 people will be employed, directly and from third parties, for a total of 1,900 people expected on the two lots 3 and 4.

Commissioned by Cfr, on behalf of the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the contract involves the design and execution of modernization works on approximately 55 kilometers of railway line between Ronat and Arad Nou, in western Romania. The construction of a metal bridge over the Mures river, with a central span of 180 meters and a total length of 635 metres, a further 11 bridges and 4 road overpasses and six railway stations is also planned. The contract is the latest in a series of recent awards by the group in Romania, including the one for the construction of lot 4 of the railway line that will connect Cluj-Napoca to Episcopia Bihor.