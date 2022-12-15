Home Business Webuild: Agreement for the acquisition of some assets of the Australian company Clough
Webuild: Agreement for the acquisition of some assets of the Australian company Clough

Webuild has reached an agreement with the Clough administrators for the purchase of corporate assets including the Australian organization and selected projects.

It should be recalled that Webuild had signed a purchase agreement with the South African company Murray & Roberts for the purchase of the entire share capital of Clough, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent. However, these conditions did not materialize and the contract was terminated by mutual consent. Clough, whose continuity was linked to an external capitalization intervention, therefore resorted to an Australian para-insolvency procedure (so-called voluntary administration).

In this context, Webuild, since the strategic reasons that had led to the agreement with Murray & Roberts remained unchanged, opened an immediate dialogue with the administrators of Clough which led to the reaching of an agreement which provides for the purchase of a selected perimeter , of industrial interest for Webuild, which includes people, brands, qualifications, the Australian organization and some specific projects.

The agreement also envisages the possibility of expanding the perimeter to include further projects, in the presence of certain conditions which guarantee the creation of added value for the Group, in line with its financial discipline objectives, with a further consideration due in the event of the exercise of that option. Finally, Webuild was granted an exclusivity period until 21 December 2022 to define and agree on the contract relating to the agreements reached.

The operation, in addition to acquiring the minority shares of the projects in Australia carried out in partnership with Clough, will allow Webuild to strengthen the organizational, engineering and workforce structure in Australia, functional to the execution of the major works in the portfolio and the plan commercial.

Australia is Webuild’s second largest reference market after Italy, with an order backlog of €8.9 billion, including projects for which Webuild was the preferred bidder, and employing over 1,800 people. The construction market in Australia is estimated to represent an opportunity of over €300 billion over the period 2022-2025.

