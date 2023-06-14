Home » Webuild purchases 106,554 treasury shares: an investment of 197,248 euros
Webuild, leading company in the construction sector, recently announced the acquisition of a package of 106,554 ordinary treasury shares. The transaction was carried out in the period between 5 and 9 June 2023, with an average price of 1.8512 euros per share.

The total investment for the purchase of the shares amounts to 197,248.07 euros. This move is in line with the authorization for the purchase approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting, held on April 27, 2023. The objective of the operation is to strengthen the company’s position on the market and enhance the share capital.

