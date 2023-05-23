Webuild purchases 49,000 treasury ordinary shares

Webuild, the well-known infrastructure company, recently announced that it has proceeded with the purchase of 49,000 ordinary treasury shares. The transaction took place between 15 and 19 May 2023 and concerns an average price of 1.9654 euros for each share purchased.

The total value of the transaction amounts to 96,305.34 euros, which falls within the scope of the authorization to purchase treasury shares, as resolved by Webuild’s Shareholders’ Meeting on April 27, 2023. This strategic move aims to strengthen the position of the company in the infrastructure market.

Following this purchase, as of May 19, 2023, Webuild holds a total of 18,504,795 ordinary treasury shares, equal to 1.844% of the ordinary share capital. The company thus continues to strengthen its presence in the sector and increase shareholder value.