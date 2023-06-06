Webuild, Salini: No delays for 12 works with Pnrr resources

Webuild, Salini: “No delay for the 12 works with Pnrr resources”

“We do not register delays in the realization of the 12 works of the contracted infrastructure sector a Webuild together with Ghella, Pizzarotti, Fincantieri and other companies also with Pnrr funds. All activities are proceeding according to the schedule and agreed with the various clients, with whom we are making every effort to accelerate each phase of the projects”. This was stated by Pietro Salini, managing director of Webuild, in Il Sole 24 Ore, in relation to the implementation times of projects in the infrastructure sector in the PNRR area.

“Should the country need to start activities in other production sectors other than infrastructure, as seems useful in the face of the new challenges that have emerged after the approval of the Plan – adds Salini -, the additional resources needed could possibly be found in all those sectors in which at the moment there is ample availability for projects that have never been planned or assigned”.

(ITALPRESS)