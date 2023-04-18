Home » Webuild: subsidiary Usa Lane in jv selected preferred bidder for $1 bn project
Webuild: subsidiary Usa Lane in jv selected preferred bidder for $1 bn project

by admin
Webuild: subsidiary Usa Lane in jv selected preferred bidder for $1 bn project

Lane, the American subsidiary of the Webuild Group, in joint venture, has been selected as the preferred bidder to exclusively carry out the study that will define the implementation of the project, currently estimated at USD 1 billion (943 million, in euros) in total value, for the modernization of “Tampa’s Westshore Interchange (I-275/SR 60)”, in the USA.

The project envisages a multi-year work program to make the viability of one of the busiest hubs in the Tampa Bay area faster and safer and will be developed in successive phases – design and construction – which will be the subject of separate contracts.

The joint venture in which Lane has a 50% stake and Superior Construction has already signed the USD 10 million (9.4 million, in euro) first phase contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) solely for design, which will be completed by November 2023. Following the design, the construction phase will be contracted, to be started in spring 2024.

To date, the total value of contracts awarded and being finalized since early 2023 in the US by Lane stands at €809 million. The Lane order backlog stands at over €3 billion to date.

