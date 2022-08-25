Original title: WeChat, Alipay test “credit card cash withdrawal” function: only cash can be withdrawn to my bank card

IT House August 25 news, before, users often need to go to ATM machines or bank counters to withdraw cash from credit cards. Now, users can complete this operation online. According to a report by the Shanghai Securities News today, WeChat and Alipay have recently launched a “credit card cash withdrawal” function in cooperation with some banks, which is currently being tested on a small scale.

On Alipay of invited users, users can experience the function of credit card cash withdrawal by clicking “My” – “Borrow” – “More Quota” or directly searching for “Credit Card Cash Withdrawal”. Judging from the information displayed on the relevant pages of Alipay,Alipay currently only supports three institutions: Bank of Ningbo, China Everbright Bank and Ping An BankAt the same time, Huaxia Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China CITIC Bank and other institutions also appeared in the list, but the page prompts “the service has not been opened yet, so stay tuned.”

Currently,Alipay provides “single-month repayment” and “monthly repayment” services, a Ping An Bank credit card user with a credit limit of 90,000 yuan found that the maximum cash withdrawal limit for “single-month repayment” was 35,000 yuan, the annualized interest rate was 18.25%, and the maximum cash withdrawal limit for “monthly repayment” was 94,600 yuan. The converted interest rate is 17.91%. The relevant Alipay agreement shows that the “single-month repayment” cash withdrawal limit will be included in the minimum repayment amount of the current credit card bill, and the “monthly repayment” is to repay in installments according to the agreed repayment cycle and amount.

In WeChat, invited users can experience the credit card cash withdrawal function through the credit card repayment page and the bank’s official account. In the actual test, users can apply for cash withdrawal after agreeing to the relevant agreement and adding their own collection savings account.

Currently,Wechat and Alipay’s credit card cash withdrawal functions are exempt from handling fees, compared with the bank’s current 1%-2.5% handling fee, it is more favorable to withdraw cash from WeChat and Alipay. In addition, the funds withdrawn from the credit card can only be withdrawn to my bank card, which means that the bank will control the use of the withdrawn funds.It is limited to daily consumption, and it is forbidden to invest in the stock market, property market and other fields.

IT House has learned that the bank's credit card business has found new traffic portals through cooperation with WeChat and Alipay, and coupled with the exemption of cash withdrawal fees, it is expected to increase the number and activity of bank credit card users in the future.

