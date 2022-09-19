The release of the iPhone 14 Pro series this time did not make people’s eyes shine, especially the pill hole-digging design made it unacceptable to many people. However, the smart island function designed by Apple to beautify the opening has been affirmed by a large number of users. It is understood that the smart island of the iPhone 14 Pro series can display about 30 kinds of information, such as incoming call reminders, AirPods connection, Face ID authentication, Apple Pay, AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Watch unlocking iPhone, charging and low battery reminders, ringtone/silent mode switching , Airplane Mode, etc.

However, WeChat, as a “national APP”, has not yet adapted the function of Smart Island.Some netizens found that when the iPhone 14 Pro series is running WeChat, the message pop-up window can only be displayed below the smart island, and not as silky as the press conference showed. Why hasn’t WeChat adapted to the Smart Island function? A blogger unraveled why.

Overseas blogger Javi recently exposed the development code of Smart Island. He originally wanted to install the Xcode 14.1 Beta version (iOS development program) to understand the API interface of Smart Island on iPhone 14 Pro.However, it was found that Apple has not yet opened the API interface, which shows that it is difficult for third-party developers to adapt the system-level interactive function of Smart Island.

In addition, third-party software that wants to adapt to Smart Island needs to apply to Apple to open the API interface, which is why many applications have not yet adapted to Smart Island.

However, with the full launch of the iPhone 14 series, the app adaptation issue should be resolved soon, it’s just a matter of time. Friends who are interested in Apple Smart Island but don’t want to be a pioneer can wait.