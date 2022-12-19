WeChat keyboard ranks first in the Apple App list!Officials emphasize that they attach great importance to privacy protection and do not upload content

A few days ago, the official version of WeChat Keyboard 1.0.0 was launched on the Android and iOS platforms. Before the deadline,The WeChat keyboard topped the list of free apps in the Apple Store tool list, and it took less than a day.

Zhang Xiaolong, president of the WeChat business group, previously stated that the purpose of launching the WeChat keyboard is not to compete with other input method applications, but to better protect user privacy.

According to the WeChat keyboard privacy policy, regarding the processing of personal information, the development team stated that while the software provides a variety of input method functions, it attaches great importance to the user’s personal information and privacy protection, and can be used directly without registration and login.

At the same time, when the WeChat keyboard is installed and used for the first time, it will be set to “privacy protection mode” by default. In this mode,The content entered by the user will not be uploaded to the Tencent server, but only stored locally on the device.

Of course, if the user wants to get more input functions, he can choose to turn on the “Spelling Plus Mode”, but at this time, the WeChat keyboard will upload part of the user’s input content and city attribution to the Tencent server, but the official emphasizes that,User-uploaded information is not stored.

According to reports, the WeChat keyboard supports Chinese and English input, and voice input can recognize Mandarin, Cantonese, and English. In a WeChat chat session, input text to share related books, videos, applets, official accounts, etc.

In terms of basic functions,The WeChat keyboard is not much different from other third-party input methods, but it lacks functions such as custom skin and emoji.The 226MB installation package is larger than other input methods.