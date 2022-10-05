© Reuters. Wedbush: Based on the Poshmark (POSH.US) acquisition price, peers have room for upside



Zhitong Finance APP was informed that Wedbush said that the acquisition of Poshmark (POSH.US) by South Korean search giant and the parent company of the famous social software LINE Naver at a significant premium is a huge benefit to its e-commerce peers. Previously, Naver announced that it had reached a definitive agreement with Poshmark to acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in cash. That price represents a 48% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average price of Poshmark shares. Nikic downgraded Poshmark to Neutral.

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic was generally satisfied with the terms of the deal, telling clients that it would be hard to find a better deal. “While the proposed acquisition price is well below the IPO price ($42) and the 52-week high ($27.34), we doubt shareholders will be able to push the stock price further,” he wrote.

In terms of industry impact, Nikic believes the RealReal (REAL.US) and ThredUp (TDUP.US) may be undervalued in the context of the deal.

“Some of the other e-commerce brands we cover look particularly cheap given the proposed acquisition,” he wrote. “We note that both resale competitors RealReal and ThredUp are trading at less than 0.5 percent of 2022 revenue. multiples, less than 1x gross profit — far less than the P/E that Poshmark was getting in this deal. Essentially, if Poshmark were acquired at 4x gross profit, we think it’s a good deal for RealReal and ThredUp , a level of 1x is not fair.”