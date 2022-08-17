Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, has revised up the target price on Apple, believing that the desire for the iPhone will not be affected by the macro scenario. “We believe the initial order of 90 million units of iPhone 14 has remained stable and will be roughly equal to that of the iPhone 13, despite the macro storm clouds, “said theanalyst known as big tech bull.

Wedbush analysts estimate that nearly 25% of the billion iPhone users globally have yet to change their smartphone. Dan Ives, who raised the target price on Apple from $ 200 to $ 220, confirming outperform ratings, also believes Apple is seeing a better supply situation and this will help the Cupertino giant increase iPhone shipments.

On Wall Street, the Apple stock marks + 0.39% at $ 173.7, in contrast to a bear market (-1.5% on the Nasdaq).

The new target indicated by Wedbush is the highest on Apple of all Wall Street analysts following the stock and indicates a potential upside of 27% compared to current prices.