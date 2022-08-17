Home Business Wedbush’s Dan Ives crowns Apple: macro storm won’t hold back iPhone 14 sales. Here is the new record target on the title
Business

Wedbush’s Dan Ives crowns Apple: macro storm won’t hold back iPhone 14 sales. Here is the new record target on the title

by admin

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, has revised up the target price on Apple, believing that the desire for the iPhone will not be affected by the macro scenario. “We believe the initial order of 90 million units of iPhone 14 has remained stable and will be roughly equal to that of the iPhone 13, despite the macro storm clouds, “said theanalyst known as big tech bull.

Wedbush analysts estimate that nearly 25% of the billion iPhone users globally have yet to change their smartphone. Dan Ives, who raised the target price on Apple from $ 200 to $ 220, confirming outperform ratings, also believes Apple is seeing a better supply situation and this will help the Cupertino giant increase iPhone shipments.

On Wall Street, the Apple stock marks + 0.39% at $ 173.7, in contrast to a bear market (-1.5% on the Nasdaq).

The new target indicated by Wedbush is the highest on Apple of all Wall Street analysts following the stock and indicates a potential upside of 27% compared to current prices.

See also  Gold Monthly Review: The price of gold fell nearly 5%, and the U.S. index hit a new high in a year! FED hawks camp growth provider FX678

You may also like

Kama Sport, the football start-up aims abroad

iOS 16 Beta 6 released: billions of fruit...

Milan closes at over -1%, Stm and Saipem...

iPhone14 Pro: Appearance renderings are exposed, and the...

Norwegian sovereign fund: despite red, still positive on...

TCL Middle Ring: Born from Silicon to Light_TOM

The Calzedonia group launches into wine and aims...

Enterprise off-peak production power dispatching resources Jiashan County...

Manchester United in the spotlight on Wall Street...

Challenging a car to “ride for 10 years”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy