Wedding dresses, Maison Signore hires 30 people to train

Maison Signore, historic Caserta brand of wedding dresses with three flagship stores in Campania, more than fifty retailers in Italy and as many in the world, will hire 30 young people to be trained between now and 2026. This is the meaning of the «Made in Italy 2026» project launched right in these hours. «Today professionals such as those working in embroidery and tailoring are nowhere to be found», comments the patron Gino Signore. «For those who, like us, have entirely handcrafted and Made In Italy productions, this constitutes a brake on growth. We therefore need highly specialized professionals. In the field of tailoring and embroidery, they are formed over the years and represent a heritage for companies and for Italy».

The company is a leader in the handcrafted production of wedding dresses and boasts record numbers, with over forty years of activity in the bridal world, more than two thousand square meters of showrooms between the various ateliers. Its collections are born from the production of more than two hundred different models of clothes made every year. Specifically, Signore is looking for five seamstresses, four pattern makers, three embroiderers, two cutters, four designers, four purchasing office employees, four sales consultants and four marketing employees. Applications can be sent to the email address info@maisonsignore.it.

