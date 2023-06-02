Wednesday 21 – Thursday 22 June 2023: Ukraine Recovery Conference

The sixth edition of the will take place in London Ukraine Recovery Conferencethe second after the Russian invasion and the change of name (the first edition, held in London in 2017, was held as Ukraine Reform Conference). The 2022 edition, in Lugano, involved over a thousand people, including five heads of state or government, 23 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, with delegations from 58 countries or international organizations.

Starting point of the discussion on the reconstruction of Ukraine, compared to the damage caused by the conflict estimated at over 100 billion dollars and continuously increasing, will be i seven cardinal principles identified during last year’s event: partnership, focus on reforms, transparency and rule of law, democratic participation, multi-stakeholder engagement, inclusion and gender equality, sustainability.