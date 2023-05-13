Weekend horoscope 13 and 14 May 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope May 13 and May 14, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 13 – MAY 14 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Extravagant dates and wild nights out with your love interest can be exciting. However, a quiet evening at home can be just as satisfying as affectionate Venus in your home realm syncs up with firm Saturn. You’ll feel reassured about your connection with them when you share a meal and then cuddle up to chat or watch your favorite shows. This is the kind of closeness and camaraderie that can calm your worries and provide the comfort you desire. Spending quality time with a friend can also bring you joy. They may need an evening to decompress and catch up on dinner or drinking as much as you do. Contact your favorite person and make plans.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 13 – MAY 14, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : A little attention can go a long way in strengthening your connection with a friend or building your relationship with a recent acquaintance. Even if they know how you feel, it never hurts to let someone know how much you appreciate them. As affectionate Venus in your communication zone syncs up with earnest Saturn in your social sector, people will know your kindness is real and that you’re not just buttering them. Don’t be surprised if someone does something nice for you or compliments you in return. A kind word can have more impact than you think. People don’t always remember what you say, but they do remember how it made them feel.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 13 MAY – 14 MAY 2023

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: Outgoing Venus syncs with status-conscious Saturn in your professional sector, signaling that you’re serious about making inroads with the people you need to know in your community. Connecting with people who can make things happen could give you an edge. Some may accuse you of using your connections to get ahead, but there’s no shame in being ambitious. If you want to do great things, you need to cultivate relationships with people who can give you an edge. An elderly person can be your best ally. This is an excellent day for work and financial matters.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 13 MAY – 14 MAY 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Venus in your sign syncs with balanced Saturn, signaling that you are serious about love. You are eager to learn whatever you need to make it a constant in your life. A relationship self-help book can be insightful. You can also learn a lot from an older person who knows what it takes to make a relationship work. Some Cancers may bond with an older or more mature person who lives far away, while others might be attracted to a wise person who comes from a different culture or background. If you’ve been dating someone for a while, you may decide it’s time to fully commit and take your relationship to the next level.

