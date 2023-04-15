Weekend horoscope April 15 and April 16, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday April 15th and Sunday April 16th: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 15 APRIL – 16 APRIL 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : The forward facing moon in Aquarius activates the planetary bodies in your sign, turning your attention to the future. What are your hopes and aspirations? What are your fears and frustrations? The knowledge that what happens is up to you can feel like a burden or a relief. Either way, you’ll benefit from working quietly behind the scenes to establish a strong foundation as diligent Saturn syncronizes with the North Node in your resource house. What steps can you take to ensure your long-term financial security? Small measures add up over time. With intuition, you will be prepared for the future.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 15 APRIL – 16 APRIL 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : You can’t afford to wait for others to give you the future you want. Disciplined Saturn syncronizes with the North Node in your sign, suggesting that what you manifest is up to you. It doesn’t mean you are completely alone. Older, more mature friends can be a big help. This is an opportune time to set goals and map out a plan. It is not necessary to imagine the entire journey. You just need to see the next step. Placing one foot in front of the other will activate your strength and bring out hidden talents. Keep doing this until you get where you want to go.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 15 APRIL – 16 APRIL 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: It’s a whole new game while serious Saturn is in Pisces and your professional sector. Realizing your aspirations will require you to buckle up and give it your all. Saturn synchronizes with the nodal axis, saying you can move forward and hold your ground by continuing to do things as before. However, to make progress you’ll need to venture into unfamiliar territory and do things you’re not sure you know how to do. Are you ready to flex your muscles and put your talents to the test, or are you content to tread water? Knowing what to expect will be helpful.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 15 APRIL – 16 APRIL 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Improving your education could be an essential part of achieving a long-term goal. The authoritative Saturn in your house of higher education syncronizes with the nodal axis, making this a great opportunity to investigate ways to improve your skill set. An additional degree or professional certification might be helpful, although not everyone has the time or money to go back to school. You can always brush up on your skills yourself. You’ll want to make sure your talents are recognized as the Aquarius Moon syncs up with the planets in your public sector. There’s more than one way to shine.

