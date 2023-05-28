Weekend horoscope 27 and 28 May 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope May 27 and May 28, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 27 MAY – 28 MAY 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Thanks to an early morning alignment between the earthy Virgo Moon, hopeful Jupiter, and aspiring North Node, you’ll wake up feeling upbeat and hopeful that you can do great things. This bright energy can inspire you to be ambitious in your pursuit of money or possessions. Not so fast, Aries. The moon’s clash with the sun in scattered Gemini and your mental realm, as well as its opposition to inflexible Saturn, will likely test your ability to execute a plan. It’s not necessarily the end of the road. It’s an opportunity to brake while you think back to where you’re headed.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE MAY 27 – MAY 28, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : With energetic Mars entering Leo and your home realm, there will be plenty of activity on the home front. You will be motivated to take care of repairs, take care of household projects and generally get things right until July 10th. Your busy atmosphere can be irritating to others. Roommates and family members won’t want to be bossed around or expect them to work at your fast pace. Getting things done will require cooperation, so do your best to avoid conflict. You may clash with a person who has an opposing agenda as Mars opposes mighty Pluto. It’s best to avoid dangerous people and unstable situations. The intuition of your go-to psychic can help you avert disaster.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 27 MAY – 28 MAY 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: With mighty Mars entering Leo and the realm ruling how you think and communicate, you won’t be shy about sharing what’s on your mind. In fact, you’ll be even more expressive and outspoken than usual. Through July 10, you’ll bring creativity and dazzling theatrics to writing projects, podcasts, and speeches, capturing the rapt attention of your audience. You will be good at networking and sharing information with others. You and the people in your immediate environment will not always see eye to eye. There could be fireworks today when Mars and overbearing Pluto collide. Winning an argument can be a dry win with this edgy vibe at play.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 27 MAY – 28 MAY 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : As the moon in methodical Virgo syncs up with hopeful Jupiter and the North Node, anything seems possible if you have the right plan. With this bright alignment setting the tone in the morning, you can’t help but feel inspired to pursue a big dream. Reality crashes when the moon collides with the fickle Gemini Sun and opposes a sobering Saturn, making you feel like it’s foolish to believe you can accomplish something extraordinary. It’s smart to be reasonable, but don’t let a passing cloud cast a shadow on your enthusiasm.

Subscribe to the newsletter

