Weekend horoscope 29 and 30 April 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope April 29 and April 30, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 29 APRIL – 30 APRIL 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : You will feel like you can take on the world as the Leo Moon contacts fearless Eris and enthusiastic Jupiter in your sign. This is an excellent day to push the envelope. Decisive action can help you get things done on the home and family front as Mars motivation in your home realm aligns with innovative Uranus. When financing a repair, home project, or family plan, it’s smart to explore off-the-beaten-path options. These days, you’re having a lot of luck attracting money from unconventional sources. Keep your eyes peeled for a new and unusual way to get the money or resources you need.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE APRIL 29 – APRIL 30, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Everyone has fears and insecurities. As the spunky moon in Leo syncs up with bold Eris and enthusiastic Jupiter, you won’t let yours hold you back. Chances are you’ll dive headfirst into something you’d normally avoid. You’ll be determined to do things your own unique way as self-taught Mars synchronizes with innovator Uranus in your sign. You’re out today to rewrite the rules. Some people may be taken aback by what you do or say, especially those who would rather you were on the line, but you won’t let them dissuade you.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 29 APRIL – 30 APRIL 2023

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: You can’t help but feel hopeful about the future as the spunky moon in Leo contacts fearless Eris and optimistic Jupiter. Let your optimism inspire you to act on an important concern. Dealing with a matter involving money or property may be your order of the day. Quick action can help you secure what you need as fast-moving Mars in your resource house aligns with inventive Uranus. You may have to venture off the beaten track to acquire what you’re looking for. Keep an open mind when exploring out-of-the-ordinary options. Sometimes, you have to look beyond the obvious to find what you need.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 29 APRIL – 30 APRIL 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Your enthusiastic vibe is bound to attract attention as the moon in feisty Leo syncs up with bold Eris and optimistic Jupiter at the top of your chart. This lets the world know that you are ready for anything! You’ll undoubtedly get the party started as the motivation of Mars in your sign aligns with inventive Uranus in your house of community. Today you will live with energetic people who like to try new things. Take the initiative and come up with an exciting plan. It will be fun to get together with your favorite people and do something you wouldn’t normally do. Not sure who’s up for an adventure?

Subscribe to the newsletter

