Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 8 APRIL – 9 APRIL 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : You won’t mind rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty if it means you’ll be able to provide for your loved ones. You are extremely proud to be a breadwinner. As loving Venus and Ceres align, you’ll happily use the fruits of your labor to make sure everyone has what they need. You will find it easy to communicate with those closest to you and discover how you can be helpful as the Mercury communicator syncs up with your ruler, Mars, in your home and family realm. Today, you’ll be ready to put your money where your mouth is and do what you can to help out. Generosity keeps you in the flow of prosperity.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 8 APRIL – 9 APRIL 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Romance isn’t always about sex and seduction. While Venus in your sign syncs up with nurturing Ceres in your love life zone, showing how much you care can make you super attractive. It can be as simple as paying attention to a person’s needs and making mental notes of their likes and dislikes. Everyone appreciates being seen and heard. Why not give the gift of your undivided attention? A little attention can go a long way in cementing the bond between you and someone you’re crazy about. Under a Mercury-Mars alignment, you will be more talkative than usual.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 8 APRIL – 9 APRIL 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: Only the people you are closest to can convince you to share your secret desires and innermost needs. You will want to find a loved one to confide in as Venus and nurturer Ceres align. A conversation over a delicious meal can help you feel more confident. Simple pleasures can be immensely reassuring when shared with someone you love. You may be inclined to discuss something you would normally keep to yourself as Mercury in your hidden 12th house aligns with stalwart Mars. Expressing what’s on your mind can be a huge relief. Not sure who you can confide in?

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE APRIL 8 – APRIL 9, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : You won’t be shy about letting someone know how much you care as nurturing Ceres in your communication zone syncs up with the loving Venus in your community home. You’ll know exactly what to say to make someone feel valued and loved. If you’re feeling a little down and need a confidence boost, reach out to someone who cares about you. You won’t have to look very far to find a person who thinks you’re pretty special. With the right person, you’ll feel confident enough to open up as communicator Mercury syncs up with stalwart Mars in your sign.

