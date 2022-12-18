For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast

market

Close: U.S. stocks fall for second straight week on recession fears

Top 20 U.S. stocks traded on December 16: Musk banned journalists’ accounts, the EU warned that Twitter would be sanctioned

On Friday, popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed

U.S. WTI crude oil futures closed down 2.4% on Friday and rose 4.6% this week

New York gold futures closed up 0.7% on Friday, down 0.6% for the week

The main European stock index closed down, the German DAX30 index fell 0.69%

the macro

Argentina beats France on penalties to win World Cup

The Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation journey next year will use wages as an important guide

It fell for two weeks in a row!The Fed once again ignited volatility and expected that US stocks may be difficult to stabilize before the end of the year

The EU reached a carbon tariff agreement: starting in 2026, canceling free quotas after 8 years

Australia’s $130bn wealth fund bets on persistent inflation

The Japanese government and the central bank intend to revise the 2% inflation target, or affect the monetary easing policy

“Cheong Wa Dae Curse” reappears?Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s senior officials were summoned one after another

Report says U.S. auto loan delinquencies are rising, revealing economic woes

Greek parliament approves 2023 budget

Cholera resurgence puts global vaccine stocks in dire straits

company

Goldman Sachs plans to cut thousands more jobs

EL AL signs deal with Boeing to buy Dreamliner

Musk: 24,400 tweets per second discussing French goals set a record

Unprecedented scale!After the bonus pool was cut by 40%, the Wall Street giant plans to lay off another 4,000 people

With a 16% drop in a week and a 60% drop this year, Tesla shareholders are about to “rebel”

Tesla’s third largest shareholder: Musk should resign

Increase positions for three consecutive days! “Sister Wood” is still infatuated with Tesla

The FTX incident made many investors decide to abandon the cryptocurrency

FTX founder SBF will no longer challenge extradition to the US

Comment

US 2022: Technology companies are now “laying off waves”

How far is the rate cut?

Can restarting immigration alleviate the labor shortage in the United States?

The United Kingdom and the United States and other countries have strengthened FDI supervision. How can companies go overseas?

The central bank’s super interest rate hike year is coming to an end, when will the global “rate hike tide” stop?

Christmas dinner will cost Americans 16.4% more this year than in previous years, study shows

BMO chief economist: historical experience is daunting, the US economy will be at least a mild recession in 2023

Editor in charge: Zhou Wei