market
Close: U.S. stocks fall for second straight week on recession fears
Top 20 U.S. stocks traded on December 16: Musk banned journalists’ accounts, the EU warned that Twitter would be sanctioned
On Friday, popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed
U.S. WTI crude oil futures closed down 2.4% on Friday and rose 4.6% this week
New York gold futures closed up 0.7% on Friday, down 0.6% for the week
The main European stock index closed down, the German DAX30 index fell 0.69%
the macro
Argentina beats France on penalties to win World Cup
The Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation journey next year will use wages as an important guide
It fell for two weeks in a row!The Fed once again ignited volatility and expected that US stocks may be difficult to stabilize before the end of the year
The EU reached a carbon tariff agreement: starting in 2026, canceling free quotas after 8 years
Australia’s $130bn wealth fund bets on persistent inflation
The Japanese government and the central bank intend to revise the 2% inflation target, or affect the monetary easing policy
“Cheong Wa Dae Curse” reappears?Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s senior officials were summoned one after another
Report says U.S. auto loan delinquencies are rising, revealing economic woes
Greek parliament approves 2023 budget
Cholera resurgence puts global vaccine stocks in dire straits
company
Goldman Sachs plans to cut thousands more jobs
EL AL signs deal with Boeing to buy Dreamliner
Musk: 24,400 tweets per second discussing French goals set a record
Unprecedented scale!After the bonus pool was cut by 40%, the Wall Street giant plans to lay off another 4,000 people
With a 16% drop in a week and a 60% drop this year, Tesla shareholders are about to “rebel”
Tesla’s third largest shareholder: Musk should resign
Increase positions for three consecutive days! “Sister Wood” is still infatuated with Tesla
The FTX incident made many investors decide to abandon the cryptocurrency
FTX founder SBF will no longer challenge extradition to the US
Comment
US 2022: Technology companies are now “laying off waves”
How far is the rate cut?
Can restarting immigration alleviate the labor shortage in the United States?
The United Kingdom and the United States and other countries have strengthened FDI supervision. How can companies go overseas?
The central bank’s super interest rate hike year is coming to an end, when will the global “rate hike tide” stop?
Christmas dinner will cost Americans 16.4% more this year than in previous years, study shows
BMO chief economist: historical experience is daunting, the US economy will be at least a mild recession in 2023
