Weekly foreign exchange market review: FED’s dovish interest rate hikes put pressure on the dollar, European and American central bank policy differences, euro gains



On Friday (March 24), the U.S. dollar index fluctuated and fell slightly during the week. The expectation that the Fed would slow down interest rate hikes pressured the U.S. dollar to fall at the beginning of this week.

In other non-U.S. markets, the euro fluctuated higher against the U.S. dollar this week, mainly benefiting from the policy differences between the European and American central banks. Under the Fed’s dovish rate hike, the European Central Bank may continue to raise interest rates sharply. GBP/USD traded volatile this week, with the Bank of England’s 25 basis point interest rate hike coming to an end, the pound was under pressure.

Looking forward to next week, important economic data such as the US PCE price index, consumer confidence index, and the final value of GDP in the fourth quarter will be released. In addition, officials from the Federal Reserve will also make remarks, and investors should pay close attention to them. Next, let’s take a look at the factors that affect the trend of several major currency pairs this week.

The U.S. dollar index bottomed out this week and the overall trend is set to end down. The expectation that the Fed will slow down interest rate hikes put pressure on the U.S. dollar to fall at the beginning of this week.Worries about the banking crisis in Europe and the United States also supported the dollar

Figure: US index daily chart trend

The Fed’s slow rate hike boots landed, and the dollar rebounded in relief

Due to the recent liquidity crisis in the U.S. banking industry, the market expects the Fed to slow down interest rate hikes, leading to continued weakness in the dollar at the beginning of this week. After the Fed’s dovish rate hike, the dollar rebounded in relief. The Fed hiked interest rates by only a modest 25 basis points, although U.S. inflation and the labor market remain tight.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75-5% at its March policy meeting, in line with market expectations and the highest level since October 2007. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped talk of continued rate hikes and said some further policy tightening may be appropriate. The U.S. banking system is “solid and resilient,” but recent events will weigh on growth. Inflation remains elevated, and job growth has picked up at a strong pace. Will continue to reduce its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities as planned.

The Fed’s revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot, showed the median policy rate at the end of 2023 at 5.1%, in line with its December forecast. The Fed’s median view for the federal funds rate at the end of 2024 is 4.3%, compared with 4.1% previously. The Fed’s median view for the federal funds rate at the end of 2025 was 3.1%, compared with 3.1% previously. The Fed’s median view on the long-term federal funds rate was 2.5%, compared with 2.5% previously.

The Fed’s projections imply an additional 25 basis points of rate hikes this year and 75 basis points of cuts in 2024. The Federal Reserve has lowered the economic growth rate of the United States this year and next: the median GDP growth rate from 2023 to the end of 2025 is expected to be 0.4%, 1.2%, and 1.9% respectively (the December forecast is 0.5%, 1.6%, and 1.8% respectively); from 2023 to the end of 2025 The median unemployment rate is expected to be 4.5%, 4.6%, 4.6% respectively (December is expected to be 4.6%, 4.6%, 4.5% respectively); the median core PCE inflation expectations from 2023 to the end of 2025 are 3.6%, 2.6%, 2.1% % (December is expected to be 3.5%, 2.5%, 2.1%).

Chairman Powell said at a subsequent press conference that a pause in rate hikes was considered, but the decision to raise rates was supported by a strong consensus from the committee. The loan scheme effectively meets the needs of banks, and the savings of all depositors are safe, and the supervision of the banking industry will be strengthened. In assessing the need for further rate hikes, particular attention will be paid to the impact of the credit crunch, and if rates need to be raised higher than expected, we will do so. Banking stress could in principle be seen as equating to a rate hike; Fed officials do not expect to cut rates this year. Inflation is well above the long-run target of 2%, and is still a long way from reaching that target, and remains committed to keeping inflation down to 2%. Policy makers generally expect economic growth to remain sluggish, and almost all FOMC members agree that there are downside risks to economic growth.

Risk markets continue to price in a more dovish rate hike from the Fed, with the Fed forecasting more rate hikes to come. In addition, the risks posed by banking problems have raised fears of a recession.

The European and American banking crisis stimulated the safe-haven demand for the dollar, supporting the dollar

The Fed’s emergency loan assistance to banks has increased the size of the Fed’s bond holdings and balance sheet, which has increased market concerns that the Fed will increase interest rate hikes and a banking crisis. “Emergency lending by the Federal Reserve to banks reached record levels last week and remained high in the latest week as the financial system continues to expand credit on a massive scale, now including official foreign borrowing,” the report said. The news also mentioned, Borrowing from the Fed led to an increase in the size of its overall balance sheet to $8.8 trillion from $8.7 trillion the previous week.

The Fed will not shift policy this year, adding to concerns that rising borrowing costs are weighing on economic performance and sapping demand. Economists at Rabobank removed a 25 basis point hike in June from their forecasts. However, they still believe the Fed will keep rates on hold for the rest of the year. Another 25 basis point hike is expected this year.

The FOMC expects that tighter lending by banks will do the rest of the central bank’s job of fighting inflation. At the same time, ABN AMRO also postponed the Fed’s interest rate cut expectations, starting to cut interest rates in December at the earliest. The Fed may not start cutting interest rates until December 2023 due to more resilient inflation and labor market demand, the ABN AMRO research team said, and they had expected the Fed to start cutting rates in September.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials are studying the possibility that they could temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) coverage to all deposits, a move sought by a coalition of banks they say is needed to avert a potential financial crisis, sources said.

The Fed’s aggressive fight against inflation could tip the economy into recession, and recent banking turmoil sparked by Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has fueled those concerns. The central bank’s primary mission of reducing inflation to its ideal target of 2 percent has not changed, and the Fed will do “whatever it takes” to do so.

The Fed’s dot plot indicates that it is still possible to raise interest rates again in the future. Powell made it clear: “The recent provision of liquidity to rescue collapsed commercial banks with enlarged balance sheets will not change the stance of monetary policy as a result.”

The Fed may have “underestimated” the impact of the banking crisis. Capital Economics analyst Andrew Hunter said in a note that the impact of the banking crisis on the economy could be worse than Fed officials expect. “Officials appear to have judged that the recent turbulence will have at least some impact on economic activity,” he said, according to a statement after the meeting.

Considering that the FOMC forecast for GDP growth in 2023 was slightly revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%. We suspect officials are underestimating the potential drag. Recent events have increased the likelihood of a recession this year, with the Fed cutting rates again before the end of the year, Hunter said.

In addition, the CEO of Citigroup said that the bank has always expected the US economy to enter a mild recession in the second half of the year, and the situation in recent weeks has increased the possibility of a mild recession.

Yellen testified before the House Appropriations Financial Services subcommittee on Thursday that China and Russia may want to develop an alternative to the dollar, while also showing readiness to take additional deposit action “if necessary.” This follows Yellen’s warning on Wednesday that the U.S. government will not automatically insure all deposits in future bank bailouts.

U.S. economic data mixed this week

On the economic data front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s National Activity Index (CFNAI) fell to -0.19 in February, compared to 0.0 expected and 0.23 previously. Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday showed that as of the week ended March 18, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States was 191,000, which was better than market expectations of 201,000 and the previous week’s data was 192,000. The 4-week moving average was 196,250, down 250 from the previous week’s unrevised average. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits continued to decline last week, suggesting that the labor market remains tight.

Data released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that new home sales rose 1.1% in February to an annualized rate of 640,000 units, missing market expectations for a 1.6% increase and following a 1.8% increase in January. It is worth noting that the Kansas Federal Reserve Bank’s manufacturing index rose to 3.0 in March from -9.0 in the previous value, and was expected to be 6.0.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released a report on Tuesday that the sales of existing homes in the United States increased by 14.5% in February, with an adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million units, far better than market expectations of 0%, and fell by 0.7% in January. Existing home sales prices fell 0.2% from last year to $363,000. U.S. existing home sales rebounded more than expected in February, as lower mortgage rates and the first year-on-year decline in home prices in 11 years lured buyers back into the market, further evidence that the housing market is stabilizing at low levels.

Commenting on the data, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said, “Homebuyers are aware of changes in mortgage rates and are taking advantage of any lower interest rates. Additionally, we see that in areas where home prices are falling and the local economy is adding jobs, Sales growth was stronger.” However, the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing business outlook survey fell to -12.8 in March.

Outlook for the dollar

Economists at Commerzbank believe that this is mainly due to the following reasons: No one can say with certainty how far credit conditions will tighten in the medium term. Not even the Fed. For example, if everything gets back to being “sunshine and merry,” the Fed could revise yesterday’s measures and shift to a steeper rate path. Of particular importance in the coming weeks will be the extent to which Fed borrowing will change.

Compared with December last year, the bitmap has increased slightly. Without the currently expected tightening of credit conditions, the Fed would be more aggressive. That’s why a stronger dollar is risky. Ultimately, there is still a big gap between what the market and the Fed expect. Interest rates have risen due to the events of last week and were confirmed yesterday by the Fed: the market expects a quick rate cut and the Fed does not expect it.

The broad dollar has been oscillating between risk appetite and interest rates. HSBC economists report that when the stage is set for a more positive environment, the long-held view of broad dollar decline will follow. If the impact of financial contagion turns out to be much worse than we expect, the dollar should strengthen as a “safe haven” currency. However, the more likely outcome, in our view, is that these financial stability risks will eventually be contained. When the March Fed meeting comes to an end, there are more signs of a better global growth-inflation mix, which could set the stage for a more positive environment for an eventual weakening of the dollar.

A Wall Street hedge fund manager said: The general rise in U.S. bank stocks in the past two days has also depressed the risk aversion sentiment in the market, and the interest of investment institutions to over-allocate the US dollar for safe-haven has plummeted. Although U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen suddenly stated in the early morning of March 23 that he would not consider substantially increasing deposit insurance protection and coverage, which led to a sharp drop in U.S. local bank stocks that night, this did not seem to stimulate a rise in risk aversion in the market, resulting in a lack of bargain-hunting for the U.S. dollar plate.

The fund manager said that the fall of the U.S. dollar may bring new challenges to the pricing of assets in the financial market. Commodities have bottomed out due to the depreciation of the US dollar index, which will increase market risk appetite. In the end, how to re-price the valuation of these two types of assets is currently a “headache” for many Wall Street hedge funds. Our coping strategy is to allocate both, but try to diversify the allocation and add assets with low correlation to ensure that the fluctuation of the net value of the investment portfolio is relatively low. “

The euro fluctuated higher against the U.S. dollar this week, mainly benefiting from the policy differences between the European and American central banks. Under the Fed’s dovish rate hike, the European Central Bank may continue to raise interest rates sharply

Chart: EUR/USD daily chart

ECB rate hikes are not over yet

European Central Bank Governing Council and Bundesbank President Nagel said that the European Central Bank needs to continue to raise interest rates and then maintain interest rates at a higher level, and commented on the banking crisis, saying that the current situation is different from 2008, and Europe has done Be prepared in case unrest breaks out.

Nagel said in a speech: “If inflation develops as expected, in my opinion, this should not mark the end of interest rate hikes. And insisted that borrowing costs should not be cut prematurely. It is necessary to raise the policy rate to a sufficiently restrictive level to bring inflation down to 2 percent in time. Likewise, we should maintain policy rates high enough for as long as necessary to ensure sustained price stability.

We haven’t won the battle against inflation yet, he added, and reiterated calls for a faster pace of quantitative tightening in the third quarter.

Nagel’s comments came just eight days after the ECB raised borrowing costs by 50 basis points, but offered no guidance on its next steps in the face of massive turmoil in global markets.

Downside risks remain for the European economy

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at the meeting of European Central Bank observers on the 22nd local time that the recent financial turmoil has increased the downside risks of the euro zone economy, but at the same time, the current level of inflation remains high. Next, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy must not only ensure financial stability, but also continue to control inflation.

In her speech at the meeting, Lagarde said that the recent closure of many banks in the United States and the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse Bank by UBS due to the crisis have aroused people’s concerns about the banking crisis and plunged the global market into turmoil. Increased downside risks to the Eurozone economy and made risk assessments more uncertain.

Lagarde also pointed out that since July last year, the European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 350 basis points. In recent months, due to the decline in energy prices, the inflation rate in the euro zone also fell to 8.5% in February, but this figure Still far higher than the European Central Bank’s medium-term target of 2%, indicating that the current inflationary pressures remain high. For the ECB, reducing inflation to 2% in the medium term is non-negotiable, which means a strong strategy is required, and this strategy relies on the latest data, on which the ECB will act.

Europe braces for turmoil

Lagarde said that the European Central Bank will pay close attention to the situation of the banking industry in the future, and the European Central Bank will provide liquidity support to the financial system when necessary and maintain the smooth transmission of monetary policy.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.US) and an emergency bailout by Credit Suisse (CS.US) over the weekend unnerved investors and raised questions about the overall stability of the financial sector amid surging interest rates and high inflation. . Deutsche Bank (DB.US) has become the latest focus of European banking turmoil.

Although the shadow of the recent banking crisis hangs over the financial market, the European Central Bank still announced a substantial interest rate hike of 50 basis points on the 16th to curb high inflation. Analysts believe that the financial market turmoil will force the European Central Bank to walk a tightrope between continuing to fight high inflation and ensuring financial stability in the future.

Citigroup interest rate strategists said in the report that the economic situation in the euro zone is stable, inflation uncertainty still exists, and it is difficult to ease the expectation that the tightening cycle in the euro zone will end early. Unless the downward path of the economy is confirmed, the ECB will stop the rate hike cycle.

Citi strategists expect the ECB to raise rates by at least 25 basis points in May and June, provided the financial shock does not worsen, with a third rate hike of 25 basis points still a reasonable expectation.

Barclays interest rate strategists Max Kitson and Armando Marozzi wrote in a note that markets have priced in higher ECB terminal rates over the past week, but remain well below levels seen before the recent banking crisis.

Against this backdrop, and given worrisome core inflation dynamics in Europe and the tone of ECB commentary, strategists see room for further declines in short-dated Treasuries, provided financial stability concerns remain contained. Markets continue to price in the ECB’s terminal rate below 3.5%, but strategists say this pricing may be underestimating the ECB’s Governing Council’s willingness to push rates further into a restrictive range.

GBP/USD traded in a volatile week, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points, and the pound was under pressure

Chart: GBP/USD daily chart

Bank of England raises interest rate by 25 basis points

The Bank of England announced on the 23rd that it would raise the benchmark interest rate from 4% to 4.25%. This is the eleventh consecutive interest rate hike by the Bank of England since December 2021.

The Bank of England said in the minutes of the meeting released on the same day that the price inflation of food and core goods in the UK in February was significantly stronger than expected, but it is expected that the level of inflation will drop sharply in the second quarter.

The Bank of England also said that the global financial market has experienced significant volatility, especially after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and the period when UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse. However, the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee believes that the UK’s banking system remains resilient and can continue to support the economy during periods of high interest rates.

Economists at Capital Economics said the decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates shows that the fight against inflation may not be over, and it is expected that the central bank may raise interest rates again in May, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 4.50%.

Market analysts believe that the decision of the Bank of England to raise interest rates shows that the struggle with inflation may not be over yet, but after further interest rate hikes in May, interest rates may begin to fall rapidly.

UK inflation expected to fall sharply

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics on the 22nd, the UK’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 10.4% year-on-year in February, higher than market expectations.

UK inflation, which had fallen for three consecutive months before February, fell to 10.1% in January from a peak of 11.1% in October last year, but unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February, far from market forecasts of 9.9%.

The Bank of England said in the meeting minutes released on the same day that the price inflation of food and core commodities in the UK in February was significantly stronger than expected, but it is expected that the level of inflation will start to decline sharply in the second quarter.

The BoE said the surprise rise in core commodity prices was largely attributable to higher prices for clothing and footwear, which tend to be volatile and short-lived. Meanwhile, with wholesale energy prices falling sharply, UK inflation is expected to fall sharply in the rest of the year, bringing the CPI back to the 2% target in the medium term.

The BoE also raised its forecast for UK economic growth in the first half of the year. The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow slightly in the second quarter, compared with a 0.4% decline forecast in the previous report.

The Bank of England also said that the global financial market has experienced substantial volatility, especially after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and before UBS agreed to acquire Credit Suisse. But the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee believes that the UK’s banking system remains resilient and can continue to support the economy during periods of high interest rates.

Bank of England’s rate hike nears end

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt welcomed the Bank of England’s decision, saying the rate hike would help “keep a lid on” price rises. “Rising prices kill growth and eat into household budgets, and the sooner we get inflation under control, the better for everyone,” Hunt said.

Market analysts believe that the Bank of England may continue to raise interest rates in May as efforts to combat inflation continue. However, market analysis also pointed out that the Bank of England’s interest rate hike is coming to an end, and it is likely to begin to rapidly reduce borrowing costs after May.

Deloitte chief economist has warned that the UK is facing more economic uncertainty. Stewart said: “Higher-than-expected economic growth, easing fiscal policy and persistently high inflation have all overshadowed underlying concerns about the banking system as a driver of monetary policy. However, turmoil in financial markets has added to the uncertainty facing the UK. certainty.”

A professor at the School of Management at the University of Liverpool believes that the recent trend of the global supply chain pressure index indicates that inflationary pressures will subside; in addition, whether the current situation of the banking industry can withstand the test of raising interest rates has not yet been more clearly verified, and the Bank of England may Had to start cutting rates soon.