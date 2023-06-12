Weekly horoscope from 12 June to 18 June 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from 12 June to 18 June with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 18 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : The moon in your sign on Monday can intensify whatever you’re feeling, so make an effort to surround yourself with positivity. However, the main focus this week is in your head, as in the way you express yourself. Words matter, Aries. What you send out into the world will come back to you in some form, so be careful what you say, especially when hazy Neptune collides with the New Moon in Gemini on Saturday/Sunday. This is when you’re most likely to slip up in a conversation. Also this week, Mercury collides with heavy Saturn, which can trigger your hesitation to speak. A Moon-Mercury merger in Gemini on Friday will inspire you to communicate from the heart.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 18, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : The start of the week could be shaky as moon afflictions in your sign make you shake emotionally, so make an effort to connect with supportive people. Mostly, however, this week is about your mindset and money communications. First, a limiting Mercury-Saturn midweek square can spark any doubts about your earning power, but a Moon-Mercury merger in Gemini on Friday will inspire a positive shift in your attitude. More importantly, the New Moon in Gemini in your financial realm on Saturday/Sunday brings a new monetary cycle during the next couple of weeks, but with Neptune also on the scene, a financial misstep is likely unless you know all the facts and communicate clearly.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JUNE 12 TO JUNE 18, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : The New Moon in your sign on Saturday/Sunday offers a fresh start in your personal life. However, a clash with Neptune could cloud your clarity when it comes to the next stage of your journey. Don’t worry, Gemini: Your path will become clearer if you take the time to introspect. Don’t let petty distractions lead you off course in the weeks ahead. Consider talking to a life path psychic for a glimpse into the future. In other cosmic news, Mercury in your sign collides with heavy Saturn in your midweek career realm. This can limit your ability to speak your mind, especially to authority. Fortunately, a Moon-Mercury merger in your sign on Friday will boost your self-expression.

