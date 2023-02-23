Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from February 20 to February 26 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 20 TO FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Get ready to share your heart, Aries! Between Monday and March 15, Venus transits through your sign, inspiring you to express your love for the people you care about using your words and actions. For example, a tempting date with your significant other or a meeting with adventurous friends can bring out the best in you. If you’re looking for a relationship, your increased expressiveness can attract the attention of an admirer, making this an excellent time to use social media and in-person conversations to spread the word that you want to connect with someone special. Additionally, Venus will also fuel your creativity by activating your inner muse.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM FEBRUARY 20 TO FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Closing will be the theme of the transit of your ruler Venus through Aries in the coming weeks. Between Monday and March 15, the planet of love travels through your unconscious realm, which may stir up memories of a relationship from your past, especially if some feelings have remained unresolved. If the memory triggers an emotion that keeps repeating like a broken record, such as resentment, longing, or helplessness, releasing it will free the flow of love into your life. Additionally, taking quiet time to gain a deeper understanding of what you learned from the relationship will reveal why you manifested the experience.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 20 TO FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Love and friendship will merge as Venus transits through Aries. Between Monday and March 15, the planet of love lights up your social realm, inspiring heart-to-heart encounters with your friends — or maybe just a special friend, if your attraction has been building in the background. Alternatively, participating in a group activity can bring you an admirer or introduce you to new contacts, some of whom will become friends who connect with your true self. Also, since Venus is also the planet of art and beauty, you’ll be particularly attracted to artists, writers, and other people expressing their creativity.

