Weekly horoscope from 29 May to 4 June 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from May 29 to June 4 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 4, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Expect your desire for freedom to increase as you head towards the full moon in Sagittarius in your realm of exploration on Saturday. You will feel unusually restless and want to have new experiences. As a result, you may be traveling off the beaten track to check out an area or activity that is new to you. On another level, an intense interest in spirituality can prompt you to broaden your knowledge through a spiritual class or group. Also this weekend, the conjunction of Mercury with Uranus in Taurus in your money realm can inspire a unique money-making idea or conversation. However, don’t jump into anything before you know all the facts. Be open to a sudden insight that can help you manifest prosperity.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 4, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : The urge for a sexy encounter can intensify as you head into the full moon in fun-loving Sagittarius on Saturday. This desire for intimacy can be physical or emotional. If it’s the latter, reach out to someone who is on the same emotional wavelength as you. This could be a trusted confidant or someone else who can provide the closeness you need. Again this weekend, Mercury’s conjunction with Uranus in your sign can trigger a fun moment in your personal life, if you’re open to exploring a new concept of yourself. Letting go of an outdated belief can free you up to explore a new way of being in the world.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 4, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Romance could deepen earlier in the week as the Libra Moon connects with deep Pluto. Additionally, you can expect the energy in a close relationship to intensify around the time of the full moon in Sagittarius in your partnership realm on Saturday. This intensity can prompt a passionate interlude or, if you need to clear the air, exacerbate a problem. Connecting with a friend who brings out your fun-loving side would also be a great option. Also this weekend, the merging of Mercury with enlightening Uranus in Taurus will stir your unconscious realm. As such, you are looking for a sudden insight into your inner world, most likely involving your past.

