Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from February 27 to March 5 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 27 TO MARCH 5, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope Midweek, a serendipitous circumstance could bring an admirer your way as loving Venus teams up with lucky Jupiter in your sign. If you are already happily coupled, starting a date for two will revive the romance in your relationship. Alternatively, connecting with a spiritually attuned friend could also be delightful. Whatever your relationship status, keeping an open heart will increase the flow of love into your life. Additionally, between Thursday and March 5, transiting Mercury in Pisces will stir up memories, some of which you’ll want to reexamine to gain a deeper understanding of what transpired. A scene from a previous life may come to your mind, perhaps in a dream, to give you insight into your current situation.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 27 TO MARCH 5, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Your ruler Venus merges with Jupiter in Aries mid-week, awakening your intuition when it comes to love. A sudden feeling can overwhelm you and illuminate a certain person or situation from your past. It could also give a glimpse into the future of a relationship. Furthermore, between Thursday and March 5, the transit of Mercury in Pisces will stimulate conversations with your friends. Reaching out to your friends to see first-hand what’s happening in their lives will bring out the best in you. Now is also the time to express what is on your mind. These discussions will bring valuable information.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM FEBRUARY 27 TO MARCH 5, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : A fortuitous Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries midweek suggests that a friend or group will play a positive role in your love life or, at the very least, broaden your social circle. You might consider joining a group that focuses on a social or political issue, which will bring supportive people into your life. Also, between Thursday and March 5, the transit of Mercury in Pisces will awaken your ideas and intuition when it comes to a professional goal. And since Mercury is the planet of communications, you’ll be motivated to share your ideas with your contacts, which can lead to new opportunities. Writing and speaking about your projects will also help you achieve the best results possible.

