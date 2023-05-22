Weekly horoscope from May 22nd to May 28th 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

The forecasts of the weekly horoscope: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from May 22nd to May 28th with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 22 MAY TO 28 MAY 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : At the start of the week, your common sense will fly out the window when it comes to love. It’s then that Jupiter collides with your Mars ruler in your romantic realm, boosting your optimism for someone special or getting you excited about meeting someone new. Look at those expectations, Aries. They can set the stage for disappointment. However, your positivity is sure to attract an admirer or two. Conversely, stoic Saturn opposes the quarter moon in Virgo this weekend, which could hinder your enthusiasm. Your duties may take your attention away from all the fun you are having. Finding a balance between work and play may be the way to go.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM MAY 22 TO MAY 28, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Desire will be your driving force as you start the week as passionate Mars collides with expansive Jupiter in your sign. Whether you’re aiming for a game in the sheets, a challenging hike to the top of a mountain or a party with friends, the important thing is to satisfy the desire to please. You might even let your inner wild child take the lead, because Saturn is sure to put the brakes on the fun this weekend. This is when the planet of limitation will oppose the quarter moon in Virgo in your fun-loving fifth house. What balls! It can also offer a reality check as far as romance is concerned, although that could be a good thing.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MAY 22nd TO MAY 28th 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Your inner know-it-all will take the lead earlier in the week as Mars in your mental realm collides with effusive Jupiter. You will be motivated to state your knowledge and opinions, which will showcase your brainpower but may annoy some people who have their own views. You will also be inspired to acquire information, but make sure it is accurate. This weekend, however, Saturn is opposing the quarter moon in Virgo and the sun in your sign, potentially hindering your self-expression, especially with your family. Even the timing of your words may be wrong.

