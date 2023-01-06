Lange Construction Steel Weekly Inventory: Market price shocks become stronger and transaction demand is weaker overall

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on January 6, the base price of HBIS’s screw thread was 3,990 yuan and the steel billet was 3,780 yuan, and the base price was 210 yuan, a decrease of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on January 6, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,110 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,107 yuan. The basis was 3 yuan, a decrease of 40 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: this week (1.3-1.6) the domestic construction steel market prices fluctuated stronger.According to the market monitoring of the Lange Iron and Steel Information Research Center, as of January 6, the average price of the domestic Φ6.0mm high wire was 4648 yuan, an increase of 57 yuan from last week;RebarThe price is 4158 yuan, up 62 yuan from last week.

In terms of news this week, Lange released the latest issue of “Danger Street Production Trend Table” in China.This week, the price of finished products in Tangshan area continued to consolidate, althoughCokeHowever, the spot profit of long-process steel mills is still upside down between 100-200 yuan. The current profit deviation of the billet adjustment plant, and the capacity utilization rate remained at 40%. In terms of data, according to statistics from the China Iron and Steel Industry Association, the average daily pig iron output of key steel enterprises in late December 2022 was 1.7671 million tons, a decrease of 0.31% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 6.3%; the steel inventory of key steel enterprises in late December 2022 It was 13.0566 million tons, a decrease of 2.9335 million tons or 18.35% month-on-ten, and a decrease of 2.2473 million tons or 14.68% from the end of last month. According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the global manufacturing PMI in December 2022 was 48.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, a month-on-month decline for seven consecutive months, and below 50% for three consecutive months. According to the statistics of the First Commercial Vehicle Network, in December 2022, the sales volume of my country’s heavy truck market was about 54,000 (invoiced, including exports and new energy), an increase of 16% month-on-month and a year-on-year decrease of 6%. According to data released by Caixin Media, in December 2022, the Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was 49.0%, a month-on-month decrease of 0.4 percentage points, the lowest in the past three months, and the fifth consecutive month in the contraction range.

This week, the spot price fluctuated stronger, and the release of downstream demand was generally weak. First, the temperature in the north is gradually getting colder, and the demand is gradually shrinking; second, the winter storage policies of steel enterprises in various regions have been introduced one after another, and steel enterprises are willing to raise prices and increase their willingness; The domestic construction steel market may be dominated by stability.

