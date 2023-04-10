Original Title: One Week Market Observation｜The international gold price has hit a new high in the past year, and the market outlook is still optimistic by institutions

Since March, the price of gold has continued to rise. Data show that as of April 9, the main contract of COMEX gold futures has increased by about 10% since March. All-time highs in USD/oz.

Some analysts pointed out that the current round of the market is mainly affected by the economic data such as employment and service industry PMI announced by the United States, which is less than expected. Pushing up the price of precious metals; looking forward to the market outlook, many institutions are optimistic about the medium and long-term trend of gold prices.

Resonance of emotions and needs

Gold prices continue to rise

Looking back at the economic data of the US fundamentals this week, almost all the bad news in the field of economy and employment is in sight. The US manufacturing data was the first to sound the alarm-the ISM manufacturing purchasing managers index in the US in March only recorded 46.3, the index was below the 50 line for the fifth consecutive month, indicating that the industry is shrinking; in addition, the US 3 The final monthly manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 49.2, pointing to a possible resurgence of US inflation. As a leading indicator of the macro economy, the continuous contraction of the PMI index also implies that the US recession is under greater pressure.

This series of economic data shows that US economic growth is cooling, or hinting at the arrival of recession. The move strengthened safe-haven assets including gold. In fact, in the first quarter of this year, gold showed a trend of bottoming out, and the price center of gravity rose sharply compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Taking COMEX gold futures as an example, the futures continued to rise on April 5 and once touched 2049.2 US dollars per ounce.

In addition to the emotional impact, continued demand growth is also one of the reasons for the rise in gold prices. The gold market continued to receive support from central banks as countries continued to add to their reserves in February, the strongest start to a year since 2010, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council (WGC). In 2022, the net purchases of gold by central banks will reach 1,136 tons, the highest annual demand since 1950.

From the perspective of the stock market, the precious metal index rose sharply on April 6, with a group of gold concept stocks leading the rise. The precious metal index once rose by nearly 5% in the intraday session; in terms of individual stocks, the stock price of Shandong Gold was close to the daily limit in the morning, and rose by 9.18% as of the close. Zijin Mining, Hunan Gold, etc. followed suit; in the Hong Kong stock market, the precious metal index also rose sharply, China Gold International rose 17.97%, Lingbao Gold rose more than 13%; the precious metal index has risen more than 15% since March.

Fed rate hike expectations further cooled The gold sector may usher in excess returns It is worth noting that as gold prices continue to climb, UBS raised its gold target price by the end of March 2024 from $2,100/oz to $2,200/oz. "The first reason for the strength of gold is the outbreak of the banking crisis in Europe and the United States, and this crisis has gradually escalated from the risk of bank runs to the credit risk of the banking and financial system. This has given rise to market concerns about global financial systemic risks, and risk aversion has risen sharply. This has led to a significant drop in risk appetite for U.S. bonds, and global bond yields have fallen, which has a direct bullish effect on the valuation of gold." An independent gold analyst said that from this week, all U.S. economic indicators are in a poor state , the lack of confidence in the US economy led to another rise in risk aversion. One of the reasons for the strength of gold is that the U.S. economy is not optimistic, and the core factor affecting the U.S. economy is the rate of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Chen Li, chief economist of Chuancai Securities, said in an interview with reporters that considering the strong core inflation in the United States and the increasing financial risks, whether the Fed will continue to raise interest rates in May and the extent of interest rate hikes will also depend on the future. Inflation data and the severity of this round of liquidity crisis. The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve still has great uncertainty. Whether it will cut interest rates within the year is still unclear, and there is a possibility that the high interest rate will last longer than expected. "Judging from the dot plot announced at the March interest rate meeting, there is a possibility that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25BP within this year, and the end of this round of interest rate hikes may come soon," Chen Li said. Looking forward to the market outlook, many institutions are optimistic about the medium and long-term trend of gold prices. Guosen Securities believes that the Fed's interest rate hike cycle will end, and the suppression of gold prices will be greatly weakened; at the same time, from a medium to long-term perspective, the central banks of various countries will increase their gold purchases significantly, becoming the strongest demand growth point for gold. China Galaxy Securities also stated that at present, the end of the Fed's current cycle of interest rate hikes is approaching, and the market's expectations for interest rate cuts are heating up, which may start a new round of gold price rise cycle. China Galaxy Securities pointed out that from the perspective of the Fed's five rounds of interest rate hike cycles since 1990, before the end of the current round of interest rate hikes and the start of the next round of interest rate cut cycles, the yield of gold has improved significantly during this process most of the time; Gold has entered a bull market, and rising gold prices will bring significant excess returns to the gold sector.

