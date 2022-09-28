In May it was just a scenario, not even the basic one. Now it is becoming more and more the reality. The World Economic Forum (WEF) sees black on global economic growth. Nearly three-quarters of the chief economists surveyed in the latest survey believe a global-scale recession is likely. And nearly nine out of ten respondents expect growth in Europe to be weak or very weak in the coming months. Stagnation, coupled with inflation beyond forecasts, is still not seen in the statistical series, but is perceived. This was also underlined by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), who spoke in the morning at the Frankfurt Forum of the Atlantic Council. The economic winter, according to Wef and the ECB, will be long.

In August 2021 it was considered “temporary” and “transitory”. It is now “persistent”. Inflation worries central bankers, governments, businesses and – above all – households. The flare-ups in prices, the WEF points out, triggered “a synchronized wave of severe monetary tightening, designed to curb prices, restore the credibility of central banks’ inflation targeting framework and prevent medium-term inflation expectations. become unanchored (from monetary policy, ed) ».

According to the chief economists of major global corporations, interviewed by the WEF, “there remains a strong degree of uncertainty about the pace and trajectory of inflationary pressures and central bank responses to them, and this in turn means that there is an unusual degree of uncertainty. on economic and financial developments more generally “.

In other words, you are navigating on sight. One of the key issues concerns the degree of tightening of monetary policy to keep inflation expectations anchored. And from this point of view, the majority of respondents expect “continued monetary tightening in the United States and Europe, while in most other regions a smaller majority predict that policy will remain unchanged in a year’s time”. Washington and Frankfurt, but also London and Tokyo, are called upon to counteract the pressure on prices to bring them back into line with expectations. It won’t be easy, according to the WEF.

The perfect recipe against inflationary dynamics of such complexity does not exist. But according to the Wef poll, there are possible ways. Nearly eight out of ten respondents said that higher interest rates would be ‘effective’ or ‘highly effective’, which is’ significantly higher than the corresponding figures for many other measures such as tighter fiscal policy (55%). (52%), wait and see (30%) or price controls (16%) ”, explains the note to the survey.

However, the policy measures deemed most effective (albeit with a small margin) are ‘supply-side changes (such as policies to alleviate supply chain disruptions or to increase the workforce), which 85% have declared would be effective or highly effective “.

The reality is that there are “demand-side problems exacerbated by a variety of supply-side factors related, inter alia, to the war in Ukraine and the recovery and readjustment of economic activity following the Covid disruption- 19 “. And this is why it is difficult to find a clear and precise path to bring calm to prices.

“We will evaluate from meeting to meeting based on macroeconomic data.” Given the extraordinary nature of the price formation dynamics highlighted by the WEF, Lagarde continues to reiterate that the answer must be calculated without prejudice from month to month. And he did it also by the Forum organized by the Atlantic Council.

“We will do what we need to do, which is to continue raising interest rates in the next few meetings,” Lagarde explained. Which also remarked that the ECB is focused on price stability in the medium term, suggesting that it would be possible to tolerate a period of stagnation or recession if this were useful to achieve the objective.

The risk in the event of even more persistent inflation is twofold, as noted by the WEF. On the one hand, a price-wage spiral that could further slow the economy down. On the other, social tensions. “In our survey, 79% of respondents said they expect rising costs to trigger social unrest in low-income countries, while the corresponding result for high-income countries was much lower than 20%” ” , explains the Wef note.

The patience of the citizens, however, is not infinite. And the weapons of the central bankers, as remarked by Lagarde, need time to show their effectiveness. A run-up, the one between expectations and reality, which in ordinary times would not be a problem. But that in a context as extraordinary as today’s one risks being problematic for global stability.