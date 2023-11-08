Wegovy in Switzerland – hyped weight loss injection now also available in this country – News

Contents

For the time being, only a limited supply of the fashionable product is available – due to delivery bottlenecks due to high demand.

It’s all about this: Since this week, the Wegovy weight loss injection from Novo Nordisk, which has been hyped in the USA, has also been available in Switzerland, as the “Tages-Anzeiger” reports. The prescription medication is injected into the skin on the stomach, thigh, or upper arm once a week. The active ingredient semaglutide contained in Wegovy releases the impulse in the brain that you are full. That’s why you eat less and lose weight. The active ingredient was originally developed for diabetes patients.

This is how well Wegovy works: According to a British study with a total of almost 2,000 participants, test subjects who were given Wegovy lost around 15 percent of their body weight after a year and a half. The comparison group only achieved a loss of a good two percent with a placebo. However, if the drug is stopped, weight gain will occur again fairly quickly. You have to use Wegovy permanently to maintain your weight.

Only for overweight people: A real hype has broken out in recent months about the various fat-reducing injections, which include Wegovy – celebrities, especially from the USA, have publicly raved about them. Consequence: There were global delivery bottlenecks – including for diabetes patients. In Switzerland, Wegovy must be prescribed by a doctor and is intended for cases of obesity or overweight. In addition to medication, medical care and therapy are required. Because there are also side effects: nausea, diarrhea, constipation or vomiting.

Multi-billion dollar business: Basically, losing weight is big business for the pharmaceutical industry. More and more people are suffering from obesity – including in Switzerland. According to federal information, almost a third of the adult population in this country is overweight, and around twelve percent are obese. “From the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry, there are of course many potential customers,” says SRF business editor Sven Zaugg. In fact, sales are exploding and supply bottlenecks have arisen due to the high demand for Wegovy. The drug was approved by the authorities in Switzerland a year and a half ago, but it is only now actually available.

Cash cow Wegovy

Open box Close box

Legend: SRF

Thanks to the Wegovy fatty injection, the market value of the Danish manufacturer Novo Nordisk has risen by almost 400 percent since 2018 to the equivalent of around 400 billion francs. The Danish company is now the most valuable group in all of Europe. To date, around 95 percent of Wegovy’s billion-dollar sales have been achieved in the USA, where the drug was first approved.

It is currently unclear whether Wegovy is covered by basic health insurance in Switzerland. Negotiations are ongoing about the price. For comparison: In Germany, a treatment with Wegony costs around 300 francs per month.

Swiss misjudgment: The Swiss pharmaceutical multinationals have missed the entry into the weight loss business. For Roche, the whole thing is a bitter pill to swallow: around four years ago, a Japanese Roche subsidiary sold a fat loss preparation similar to Wegovy to the US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. Apparently people in Basel didn’t recognize the potential or thought it didn’t fit into their business strategy. At Eli Lilly, the drug became a blockbuster. Today it is the company’s driving force.