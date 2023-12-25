Wei Jianjun’s “short knife” confrontation with the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the largest IPO under review, Hive Energy, withdrew its order – Guanjian.com

Wei Jianjun, the chairman of Great Wall Motors, has been in the news lately due to the termination of the IPO of Hive Energy, a company born out of the Power Battery Division of Great Wall Motors. With the Shanghai Stock Exchange disclosing the withdrawal of their listing application, questions have been raised about the independence of Hive Energy and its relationship with Great Wall Motors.

The termination of the IPO was due to the company’s comprehensive consideration of various factors and its focus on the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Hive Energy, established in 2018, has seen a significant growth in its operating income over the years, becoming a major player in the new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage battery systems industry.

Hive Energy has continued to emphasize its independence from Great Wall Motors and its affiliated companies, providing detailed explanations on their independence in response to inquiries. The company’s shift towards establishing stable cooperative relationships with upstream enterprises and the significant downward trend in related party sales has been highlighted in their responses.

In terms of productivity and expansion, Hive Energy has completed several rounds of financing and has ambitious plans for future production capacities. However, concerns have been raised about overcapacity in the new energy battery industry and the need for comprehensive considerations, especially when the next-generation battery technology matures.

Additionally, the battery battle in the new energy industry has been heating up, with competition between companies like Hive Energy and Ningde Times. The competition extends from employee poaching to cutting off orders, and the fierce competition for orders from companies like the BMW Group reflects the intense battle for market dominance.

As the new energy industry continues to evolve and expand, Wei Jianjun and Great Wall Motors find themselves at the center of these developments, with their business ventures making headlines and sparking discussions about the future of the industry.

