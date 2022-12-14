◎According to the information disclosed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on December 9, 11 banks applying for A-share listing are “waiting”.

◎Weifang Bank said in a telephone interview with a reporter from “Daily Economic News ” that the relevant bidding is in preparation for listing in Hong Kong. Since it is still in its infancy, there is no further information disclosure.

Every reporter Song Ge Every intern reporter Song Qinzhang Every editor Chen Xing

Last month, Bank of Weifang invited public bidding for the selection and employment of an initial public offering sponsor and overall coordinator, an accounting firm and legal advisers. Recently, the results of the above bids were announced.

Weifang Bank stated that this tender is to prepare for listing in Hong Kong.

The “Daily Economic Reporter” reporter noticed that, in addition to Weifang Bank, several small and medium-sized banks reported listing news during the year. There are not only successful listings like Bank of Lanzhou, but also many are waiting for IPO.

In order to prepare for IPO in Hong Kong, Weifang Bank invites public tenders

Recently, China‘s bidding public service platform disclosed the bidding results of the above-mentioned bidding projects.

Among them, there are 3 successful candidates for the sponsor and overall coordinator selection project, namely ABC International Capital Co., Ltd., Zhongtai International Capital Co., Ltd. and BOCI Asia Limited. PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhongtian Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) won the bid for the accountant service project; King & Wood Mallesons won the bid for the legal service project.

Weifang Bank said in a telephone interview with a reporter from “Daily Economic News” that the above bidding is in preparation for going public in Hong Kong. Since it is still in its infancy, there is no more information to disclose.

Bank of Weifang is a city commercial bank located in Shandong Province. It is understood that there are currently four listed banks in Shandong Province, namely Qilu Bank, Bank of Qingdao, Weihai Bank and Qingnong Commercial Bank.

Became a state-owned holding bank, with several rounds of capital increase in the past two years

According to the official website, Weifang Bank was established in August 1997. It has five branches in Qingdao, Liaocheng, Binzhou, Yantai, and Linyi, and holds the establishment of Qingdao West Coast Haihui Village Bank.

Weifang Bank completed the optimization of its equity structure in 2018. According to the annual report, in 2018, six shareholders, including Rongdaxin Industrial Development Co., Ltd., Tibet Century Dingtian Investment Management Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Delai Technology Co., Ltd., carried out the overall transfer of the equity of Weifang Bank held by them. Construction and Development Investment Group Co., Ltd., Weifang Binhai Tourism Group Co., Ltd., Weifang Xiashan Green Technology Development Group Co., Ltd., Weifang Bincheng Investment Development Co., Ltd., Weifang Weizhou Urban Construction Investment Co., Ltd., Weifang City Reguarantee Group Co., Ltd., Weifang Innovation Investment Group Co., Ltd. was transferred.

After this equity adjustment, the proportion of state-owned legal person shares in Weifang Bank increased from 35.151% at the end of 2017 to 77.23% at the end of 2018, becoming a local state-controlled commercial bank.

According to the 2022 interim report, as of the end of the reporting period, Weifang Bank’s state-owned legal person shares accounted for 79.15%. Among them, Weifang City Construction Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of Weifang Bank, with a shareholding ratio of 13.58%; Weifang Binhai Tourism Group Co., Ltd. is the second largest shareholder, with a shareholding ratio of 13.08%; shareholding ratio is less than 10%.

In terms of operating performance, according to the semi-annual report data, as of the end of June, the total assets of Weifang Bank were 227.275 billion yuan. In the first half of this year, the bank’s operating income was 2.632 billion yuan, an increase of 23.80% over the same period last year; its net profit was 752 million yuan, an increase of 21.07% over the same period last year.

As of the end of June, the non-performing loan ratio of Weifang Bank according to the five-category classification was 1.32%, the provision coverage ratio was 164.91%; the capital adequacy ratio was 11.11%, the tier-one capital adequacy ratio was 9.80%, and the core tier-one capital adequacy ratio was 7.85% .

The reporter noticed that Weifang Bank has also carried out several rounds of capital increase in the past two years. According to the disclosure on the official website, with the approval of the Shandong Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, the bank changed its registered capital from 3.008 billion yuan to 3.369 billion yuan in February last year. In April this year, it continued to increase its registered capital to 3.773 billion yuan. billion.

A number of banks are queuing up for listing

According to the reporter’s understanding, in addition to Weifang Bank, several banks also reported listing news during the year.

At the beginning of this year, Bank of Lanzhou was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. A-shares ushered in the 42nd listed bank and the 17th listed city commercial bank.

According to the information disclosed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on December 9, 11 banks applying for A-share listing are “waiting”, including Bozhou Yaodu Rural Commercial Bank, Anhui Ma’anshan Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Haian Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank Bank, Guangdong Nanhai Rural Commercial Bank, Guangdong Shunde Rural Commercial Bank 6 rural commercial banks, and Dongguan Bank, Huzhou Bank, Guangzhou Bank, Chongqing Three Gorges Bank, Hubei Bank 5 city commercial banks. Except for the IPO review status of Bank of Hubei, which is “feedback”, the remaining 10 companies are all in the “pre-disclosure update” status.

In addition, many banks are also actively preparing for listing.

In May of this year, the Quanzhou Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau issued the “Notice on Determining Municipal Listing and Listing Backup Enterprises in 2022”, and Quanzhou Bank was identified as a local municipal listing backup enterprise.

On October 27, Hankou Bank held the second extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in 2022, which reviewed and passed a number of IPO-related proposals.

Faced with the “inward rollover” of A-share listings, some city commercial banks, like Weifang Bank, are fond of listing on Hong Kong stocks.

For example, in November this year, Yibin City Commercial Bank invited public bidding to hire accounting firms, joint sponsors, lead underwriters, overall marketing coordinators, and issuer law firms for the H-share IPO. A few days ago, the bank publicized the bid-winning candidates list for joint sponsors, lead underwriters and overall marketing coordinators on the China Bidding Public Service Platform.

