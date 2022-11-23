Home Business Weigao International (01173) released its interim results. The loss attributable to shareholders was HK$1.118 million, a decrease of 94.99% year-on-year Weigao International_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Weigao International(01173) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a turnover of HK$218 million, a year-on-year decrease of 17.62%; losses attributable to shareholders were HK$1.118 million, a year-on-year decrease of 94.99%; per share The basic loss was HK0.044 cents.

According to the announcement, during the period under review, although the operation of retail stores was still affected by the new coronavirus epidemic and the group strategically reduced the number of stores, the turnover of the group’s cosmetics and fashion segment business decreased compared with the same period last year, but the group expects Domestic losses still narrowed by about 95% year-on-year.

