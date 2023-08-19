Weight loss drugs boost Danish economy

Scott E Barbour/Getty Images

The overwhelming success of Ozempic and Wegovy has had a major impact on the Danish economy.

The huge sales in the US have strengthened the Danish currency while lowering interest rates.

Novo Nordisk’s stock market values ​​have soared – the Danish company became Europe’s second largest company last year.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The increasing demand for effective weight loss drugs in America is having a major impact on the Danish economy in the form of lower interest rates and a stronger currency.

Danish company Novo Nordisk makes Wegovy and Ozempic, a GLP-1 drug that helps patients lower their blood sugar levels and lose up to 25 pounds.

The drugs, which first hit the market in the US to treat obesity, have rocketed Novo Nordisk’s stock market value, making it the second most valuable in Europe after luxury goods maker LVMH.

The market value of Novo Nordisk is up 38 percent year-to-date to $413 billion, which is more than Denmark’s estimated 2022 GDP of about $406 billion.

The drugs have strengthened the Danish krone against the euro

Rapid acceptance of Wegovy and Ozempic has created shortages of the drugs as the company tries to increase supply to meet demand. The company is expected to generate about $6 billion in sales for its weight-loss drug, and analysts at FactSet expect those sales to grow to about $15 billion annually by 2027 .

The great success of Novo Nordisk is a boom for the Danish economy as the company hires more people, creates new jobs and reinvests its profits in the company.

read too

Wegovy, Ozempic, Saxenda: Do the new weight loss drugs cause suicidal thoughts? This is now being checked

And since Novo Nordisk exports its drug to America, the company receives billions of dollars in return, which are then exchanged for Danish kroner.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the large influx of foreign exchange has strengthened the Danish krone against the euro. With the krone pegged to the euro, Denmark’s central bank has kept interest rates lower than those of the European Central Bank in a bid to weaken the currency.

The company’s strength in medicines will continue

And lower interest rates could be a boon for Danish consumers planning a home, car or other major purchase that often requires financing.

However, a company that disproportionately boosts a country’s economy is a double-edged sword, as a possible downturn in the company can hurt the economy as a whole. So did Denmark’s neighbor Finland, which benefited from Nokia’s success for more than a decade until the iPhone took over the mobile market in the 2010s.

read too

After weight loss injection Wegovy: Now the diet pills are coming – pharmaceutical companies sense a huge business

For Novo Nordisk, the company’s strength in weight-loss drugs is expected to continue for many years to come, though the company competes with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which is still awaiting FDA approval for treating obesity.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings