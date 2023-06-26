Weight loss injection Wegovy: This is how Novo Nordisk managed to rise

The preparation is also scheduled to be launched in Germany at the end of July. aquaArts studio / Getty Images

The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is causing a lot of hustle and bustle with its weight loss product “Wegovy”.

A weekly injection of the drug is said to curb appetite and allow patients to lose between 15 and 17 percent of their weight.

The stock market value of Novo Nordisk has risen sharply within a year. In the meantime, the pharmaceutical company has even overtaken the Nestlé group.

The weight loss drug “Wegovy” from the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has been causing a sensation for some time. A weekly jab with the “weight loss injection” is intended to curb the patient’s appetite and, in combination with exercise and a healthy diet, to make excess pounds tumble. According to previous studies you can expect a weight loss of 15 to 17 percent when taking the preparation. Responsible for this is the active ingredient semaglutide, which is also used under the trade name Ozempic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The drug is already on the market in Denmark, Norway and the USA. Wegovy should also be available in Germany from the end of July for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30. If there are side effects such as cardiovascular problems, people with a BMI of 27 or more can also start treatment. To do this, however, they have to dig deep into their pockets. Because the US list price for the drug is lower Information from the manufacturer at about 1200 euros for only four syringes. However, treatment with the preparation must be continued steadily so that the patients do not gain weight again. According to the current status, the health insurance companies will not cover these costs, even for obese patients.

But regardless of who pays for the costs, profits in the billions could await the manufacturer Novo Nordisk in Germany alone. Here you can find out how the insulin manufacturer rose to become one of the most valuable stock exchange companies in Europe.

Novo Nordisk is now worth more than the Nestlé group

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company headquartered near the Danish capital, Copenhagen. The pharmaceutical company was founded in 1923 and employs noisy own information more than 47,000 employees in 80 countries.

Novo Nordisk currently markets its products in 170 countries. The company mainly produces insulin, hormone preparations and medicines for hemophilia (blood disease). Especially that broad portfolio however, in the field of diabetes medicines such as Ozempic, Levemir, and Novomix made Novo Nordisk one of the world‘s leading healthcare companies. The experience in this field also helped the concern in the development of Wegovy.

Thanks to the weight loss injection, which even celebrities like Tesla boss Elon Musk and reality star Kim Kardashian are hyping, the market value of the pharmaceutical company rose from around 220 billion euros to almost 360 billion euros between December 2021 and June 2023. This is reported by theFrankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ (FAZ). While Novo Nordisk ranked seventh in the ranking of Europe’s most valuable listed companies in 2021, the company now ranks second behind LVMH, the leader in the luxury goods industry. The Danish pharmaceutical company is now even worth more than the food manufacturer Nestlé.

Demand causes supply bottlenecks for diabetics

However, the high demand for the weight loss product is causing supply bottlenecks – including for the diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same active ingredient. For this reason, according to “FAZ” information, Novo Nordisk is now investing twice as much in expanding production capacities as it did last year.

In an interview with the “FAZ”, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen also advocated that “doctors use their prescribing skills responsibly.” This is intended to ensure that the obese people’s desire to lose weight does not come at the expense of seriously ill diabetic patients. “Ozempic and Wegovy are two different drugs. One is approved for the treatment of obesity, the other for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Any other application represents so-called off-label use. We point this out to all doctors and pharmacists,” explains Jørgensen.

