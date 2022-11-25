You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Weigong Holdings(01793) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved HK$451 million in revenue, a year-on-year decrease of 16.15%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$5.271 million, a year-on-year decrease of 81.06%; The basic profit was 0.3 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the revenue generated from building construction services decreased from approximately HK$489 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 to approximately HK$315 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately HK$174 million Or about 35.6%. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue generated by several major projects due to the actual completion of these projects for the six months ended September 30, 2022. However, this decrease was partly offset by an increase in revenue from other major projects with significant progress in the six months ended September 30, 2022.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!