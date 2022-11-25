Home Business Weigong Holdings (01793) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$5.271 million, a year-on-year decrease of 81.06%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Weigong Holdings (01793) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$5.271 million, a year-on-year decrease of 81.06%

Weigong Holdings (01793) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$5.271 million, a year-on-year decrease of 81.06%

Weigong Holdings(01793) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved HK$451 million in revenue, a year-on-year decrease of 16.15%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$5.271 million, a year-on-year decrease of 81.06%; The basic profit was 0.3 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the revenue generated from building construction services decreased from approximately HK$489 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 to approximately HK$315 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of approximately HK$174 million Or about 35.6%. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue generated by several major projects due to the actual completion of these projects for the six months ended September 30, 2022. However, this decrease was partly offset by an increase in revenue from other major projects with significant progress in the six months ended September 30, 2022.

